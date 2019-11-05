Better Than Black Friday: Dell XPS 13 Just $784

This might be one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 (9370) on sale for $783.99 via coupon code "DBLTXPS13RG". That's a whopping $852 off, but what's more impressive is this laptop's spec sheet. It packs a Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's near impossible to find any XPS 13 with these specs at this price point.

The XPS 13 (9370) is an excellent everyday laptop that rarely drops below $800. Use coupon "DBLTXPS13RG" to drop its price to $783.99. This config packs a Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's an absolute steal given the impressive spec sheet. View Deal

Despite being a year old, the XPS 13 (9370) is still an impressive laptop that can handle any task you throw its way. It's regularly on sale, but the config on sale has never been this well-equipped.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed this model and gave it an Editor's Choice award for its strong performance, excellent battery life (12:37), and attractive/slim design. Yes, there are newer versions of the XPS 13, but with these specs, you can rest assured your XPS 13 (9370) will not be outdated anytime soon.

