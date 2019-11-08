Better than Black Friday: Bose QC35 II headphones now $70 off

If you're thinking about picking up great noise cancelling headphones at a big discount, you don't have wait until the Black Friday deals kick in. Right now you can buy the Bose QC35 II for $70 off on Amazon.

These over-ear headphones impressed in our Bose QC 35 II review, offering best-in-class noise cancelling, up to 20 hours of battery life and a dedicated button for activating Google Assistant. And you can use the multi-action button for activating Siri, pausing music, and skipping tracks.

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @Amazon

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. View Deal

The Bose QC35 II also gives you more control over the intensity of the noise cancellation through the Bose Connect app. If you don't have use for Google Assistant, the app will let you map the noise cancelling controls to that button, so you can adjust the effect on the fly.

The QC35 IIs are made of a glass-filled nylon with a leather-cushioned outer headband. We wore them for several hours in comfort, which means these are great noise cancelling headphones for longer flights.

The audio quality is pretty stellar, too. We played everything from rock and hip-hop to country music. In each genre, the QC35 II's "delivered extremely crisp, clean, wide sound," according to our review.

Now that the more premium Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones are out, some may be tempted to splurge on that $399 model, as they offer better noise cancelling when making calls and a sleeker design. But it's hard to pass up the Bose QC35 II at this price.