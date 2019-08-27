Better than Amazon: Fire HD 8 $30 Off at Best Buy

Shopping for a sturdy kid-friendly tablet that won't break the bank? For a limited time, you can get one of the best kids tablets around dollars off retail.

Currently, Best Buy has the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet on sale for $99. That's $30 off its $130 list price and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. It's also the best price we could find as of this writing.

By comparison, it's cheaper than Amazon's direct price for the same tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129.98 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Amazon Fire HD 8 features an 8" (1280 x 800) resolution touch display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, and 32GB of storage. Powered by Android OS customized for Amazon, this tablet has easy-to-use parental controls and kid-friendly Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet features a rugged, kid-proof protective case that's virtually indestructible. It packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) resolution touchscreen LCD display and runs on a 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU coupled with 1.5GB of RAM.

With 32GB of built-in storage, it has plenty of room for apps and photos. Should you need more storage, its microSD card accommodates up to 400GB more.

Balancing out its hardware features are a VGA front camera and a 2-megapixel rear camera. Powered by Android OS customized for the Amazon app store, this tablet has easy-to-use parental controls and kid-friendly Alexa.

Our sister site, Laptop Mag reviewed the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet and loved its durable design, robust parental controls and tons of free, age-appropriate content.

In real-world tests, the Fire HD 8's display looked great even in bright light and its sound quality was surprisingly good. Parental controls let you create personalized user profile dashboards, shut the tablet down at bedtime, and even set kids' education goals.

What's more, Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited subscription platform features an array of kid-friendly content. It has more than 20,000 ebooks, movies, TV shows, educational apps, games, and Audible audiobooks.

It's the tablet to get if you're in the market for a portable kids tablet that's heavy on kid oriented entertainment and learning.

There's no telling how long this deal will last so don't wait to grab this kid specific tablet for a great price.