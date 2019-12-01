Best VPN deals for Cyber Monday 2019

Does your Internet service provider keep track of your browsing habits? Do you go online from airports and hotels? Do you like watching foreign TV shows? You may want to consider one of our best VPN services, especially with Cyber Monday deals in full swing.

We've combed the internet for the best VPN Cyber Monday deals and come up with what's below. All offer unlimited access to VPN servers in many countries from five or seven devices simultaneously.

Many VPN services don't offer any Cyber Monday sales at all, so you won't get the full range of available providers. But we're perfectly comfortable recommending TunnelBear, CyberGhost, ProtonVPN, Norton Secure VPN, IPVanish or VyprVPN.

Cyber Monday VPN deals happening now

Norton Secure VPN 1-year plan: Was $80, now $29.99

Norton's VPN service, provisioned by its subsidiary SurfEasy, has long been one of the best bargains among consumer VPN services. This $30 deal for five devices is a no-brainer.View Deal

CyberGhost 1-year subscription: Was $66, now $33

Romanian-German VPN provider CyberGhost lets you connect up to 7 devices at once, does a good job of streaming Netflix from overseas and has a bright, user-friendly interface.View Deal

Windscribe 1-year subscription: Was $49, now $39

One of our favorite VPN providers is offering 20% off its yearly plan for Cyber Monday. Toronto-based Windscribe is fast, easy to use and terrific at streaming overseas video.View Deal

IPVanish 1-year subscription: Was $80, now $39

One of our top-rated VPN services, IPVanish is slashing all its plans by about half for Cyber Monday. One month is $5 instead of $12, and three months is $4.50 instead of $9, but because the old pricing reverts after the first billing, you'll want to go for the full-year deal.View Deal

TunnelBear 1-year subscription: Was $60, now $49.99

The most user-friendly VPN service is famed for its Cyber Monday sales, and this year is no exception. TunnelBear doesn't try to stream Netflix, but is otherwise thoroughly reliable and eager to help if you encounter problems.View Deal

ProtonVPN Plus 1-year subscription: Was $96, now $79.99

Swiss-based ProtonVPN, a sibling to encrypted-mail provider ProtonMail, puts its servers in a Cold War fallout shelter and routes traffic through countries with strong privacy laws. Its Plus plan lets five devices connect at once.View Deal

VyprVPN Premium 1-year subscription: Was $80, now $45

For Cyber Monday, VyprVPN is slashing the price for its 1-year Premium plan, which lets you connect up to five devices at once and use Vypr's own Chameleon privacy protocol. View Deal