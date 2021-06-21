Best Prime Day treadmill deals 2021

Run, don't walk to snap up the best Prime Day treadmill deals and sales available right now. Working out at home has become very popular over the last year, but it's a trend that's here to stay because exercising is important no matter the weather or the current public health conditions.

The 2021 Prime Day deals are better than ever, slashing prices off everything from phones and kitchen appliances to laptops and fitness equipment. These great Prime Day treadmill deals are a great way to start building out your home gym without breaking your budget.

Best Prime Day treadmill deals

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515: was $529 now $434 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an incline treadmill on a budget, look no further. The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 boasts 12 Levels of adjustable automatic incline, as well as max speed of 8 mph. And the machine is foldable for easy, space-saving storage.View Deal

Rhythm Fun Treadmill: was $999 now $549 @ Amazon

Save an incredible 45% on this lightweight, folding treadmill. When folded, it's just 30 inches wide by 8 inches deep. Stow it by a wall whenever you need room. The Rhythm Fun can be used with the handlebar up, like a traditional treadmill, or with the handlebar down and used in conjunction with a standing desk. View Deal

Soiiw Walking Pad Treadmill: was $350 now $231 @ Amazon

This slim treadmill slides easily under a desk or other furniture, making it ideal for small spaces. With a 1.75 HP motor and smaller surface area, it's better for walkers than runners. At 34% off retail price, the Soiiw is an affordable way to get your daily steps at home.View Deal

OMA 5108EB Treadmill: was $581 now $464 @ Amazon

Thanks to a commercial-grade steel construction, this treadmill from OMA will hold up for years. It also features a six-layer cushioned belt, a high-performing motor and 36 preset programs for runners of all abilities.View Deal

RHFitness foldable treadmill: was $820 now $410 @ Amazon

This foldable treadmill from RHFitness packs in a lot of great features, including a built-in Bluetooth speaker, a multi-function LCD display, a top speed of 7.5 miles per hours, heart rate monitoring, and more. And it's a crazy 50% off for Prime Day if you use the code UHF79ODA at checkout.View Deal

Bowflex Treadmill: was $1,699 now $1,359 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a more gym-like experience with your treadmill, look no further. It may be pricey, and isn't built for small homes, but it packs in a lot. That includes a top speed of 12 miles per hour, a 7-inch touchscreen with streaming service integration, 10 unique workout programs, and a system that assesses your fitness level and adjusts over time. And it's 20% off for Prime Day.View Deal

XTerra Fitness TR150: was $500 now $420 @ Amazon

One of our top picks for the best treadmills, the Xterra Fitness 150 is a budget-conscious machine best suited for walkers or for light joggers. The design makes it easy to fold and store away, while pre-sets make it easy to adjust speed. A helpful LCD console tracks calories, time and pulse. (No longer available)View Deal

