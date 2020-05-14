Best Memorial Day patio furniture sales 2020

Summer is right around the corner and that means patio furniture sales are starting to ramp up. If you're looking to redecorate your outdoor space at home, then now's the best time to outfit your space with new furniture.

Although Memorial Day sales are still a few days out, many retailers are already offering aggressive patio furniture sales that take as much as 65% off current prices. Currently, you can shop sales at Wayfair, Target, Kohl's, and more.

It's likely prices may drop further in the coming days, but we don't see them dropping dramatically. That means any patio furniture sales you see now are good buys. Plus, by purchasing now you risk the chance of them selling out and you'll have said furniture in your home in time for your first Memorial Day barbecue.

Best patio furniture sales right now

Outdoor dining furniture sale: up to 65% off @ Wayfair

Wayfair has one of the best patio furniture sales we've seen so far this month. The retailer is taking up to 65% all outdoor dining furniture. The sale includes everything from table runners to outdoor dining sets. View Deal

Safavieh patio furniture: 20% off @ Overstock

Overstock is taking 20% off its collection of Safavieh patio furniture. The sale includes folding tables, Adirondack chairs, sun loungers, benches, dining sets, and more. View Deal

Patio furniture: up to 25% off at Target

Target is offering a wide array of patio furniture sales with discounts on patio umbrellas, outdoor lighting, fire pits, and more. The retailer also has small accessories on sale such as throws, pillows, and chair cushions. View Deal

Outdoor accessories: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Home Depot is kicking off its patio furniture sales with discounts on outdoor accessories. Picnic baskets, patio umbrellas, folding chairs, and ottomans are up to 40% off right now. View Deal

Outdoor furniture sale: up to 50% off at Kohl's

From farmhouse to coastal, Kohl's is slashing up to 50% off select patio furniture styles during its current sale. The sale includes patio sets, fire pits, patio tables, and more. They also have a selection of outdoor chairs for children on sale from $17. View Deal