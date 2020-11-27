Best Lenovo Black Friday deals 2020

Black Friday deals are finally here, and if you're in the market for a new laptop and other tech gear, there's no better time to buy. With Cyber Monday deals just around the corner, you can expect to see some of the best deals of the year, all weekend long.

Lenovo has come out with some awesome doorbuster deals this year. We're seeing thousands of dollars off professional and gaming laptops, wireless headphones down 50%, and plenty of accessories like monitors, speakers, and backpacks also discounted.

If you're looking for something lightweight and versatile but with plenty of power, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 is at $949.99, down from $1,749.00. The Yoga series is known for its slim, premium design and a bright, vivid display.

We also expressed plenty of love in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 8) review for this slim laptop with a vibrant 4K display, all-day battery life, and excellent keyboard. You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon at just $1199.99 down from $3219.00 — a savings of $2019.01.

Take a look through our deals below for more slashed prices on laptops and accessories.

Best Lenovo Black Friday deals right now

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $229 now $119 @ Best Buy

This laptop has twice as much storage as most of the laptops we've seen with big Black Friday discounts, at 64GB. Plus, Lenovo throws in a year of Microsoft 365 Personal, so you don't need to pay for Word, Excel or cloud storage. It runs on an AMD A6-Series processor and has 4GB of RAM.View Deal

Lenovo 3 Chromebook: was $279 now $239 @ Amazon

The 2020 edition of Lenovo's 11-inch Chromebook packs in an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD with a 1366x768 display. It's rated for up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $399 now $237 @ Amazon

The bulk of Black Friday laptop deals will consist of machines like the budget friendly Lenovo IdeaPad. This laptop features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A6 APU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It's designed for Internet-based work. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15"): $499 now $399 @ Walmart

The IdeaPad 3 is a budget laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's just 0.7 inches thin and packs everything you could want from an everyday laptop — including a super low price. It's $100 off.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14" Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop is light and sturdy, with great performance and a comfortable keyboard. It's great for students and office professionals alike, with plenty of ports, 256GB SSD hard-drive, and fast AMD Ryzen 7 4700U eight-core processor matched with 8GB of RAM.

ThinkPad X13 (AMD): was $1,139.00 now $626.45.

We remarked in our ThinkPad X13 review that this punchy little laptop boasts solid performance with a 2.50Ghz quad-core AMD processor and an excellent keyboard, typical of Lenovo notebooks. It's also seriously rugged and durable, despite being just a bit lighter than the 13" MacBook Pro.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4: was $1749.00 now $949.99 @ Lenovo.

The ThinkPad Yoga Gen 4 is a 14" 2-in-1 laptop featuring a full 360º display hinge. It comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro for making the most of the tablet configuration, has a comfortable keyboard, and plenty of power with a quad-core Intel i5 processor. View Deal

ThinkPad T490S: was $3229.00 now $967.99.

The T490S from Lenovo features a bright, 14" full HD display with thinner bezels, strong battery life, and all the ports you could need. The design is classic Lenovo: jet-black and clean. If you're looking for a simple, decent business notebook at a steal, this is it.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $3,219.00 now $1,199.99.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is both thin and lightweight, with an impressive and bright 4K display. It gets up to 19 hours of battery life, for all-day productivity. We praised it in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon review for its comfy keyboard and great port selection.

Lenovo 15.6" Classic Backpack by NAVA: was $40 now $9.99.

This understated and functional backpack from Lenovo is perfect for laptops up to 15.6", with strong polyester material and adjustable shoulder straps. If you're looking for a simple backpack at next to nothing, this is it.

Jaybird Vista Totally Wireless Sport: was $179.99 now $99.99.

We gave these earbuds 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Jaybird Vista review, and found them to be practically perfect fitness earbuds in every way. They've got excellent 16-hour battery life, fit like a dream, and have well-balanced, customizable sound.

Lenovo L23i-18 23" WLED Monitor: was $129.99 now $99.99.

Professionals and students know just how useful a second monitor can be — but it's not always cheap. This 23-inch monitor with native 1920 x 1080 resolution and 178-degree viewing angle with a nearly frameless design comes in at just under $100 for Black Friday.

