Best iPad Cyber Monday deals in 2019

Black Friday might be over, but the Cyber Monday iPad deals we're seeing are even hotter. And thanks to iPadOS, iPads are better than ever, and can even serve as a laptop replacement for some users.

My advice has always been that most people just need the 10.2-inch iPad, which is now just $229. That's $100 off the list price and the lowest price ever, falling $20 below the price floor we saw over the last year of sales. We also found a $100 off sale on the 128GB version, for those who save movies and shows from the likes of Apple TV Plus and Netflix.

Want more power, a better stylus or a bigger screen? You want one of Apple's iPad Pro tablets. The best deal here is the 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB), on sale for just $799 on Amazon, which is $149 off. We've also found great sales on iPad accessories, including Apple Pencils and Smart Keyboards.

We recommend looking for iPads at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. These three retailers (who often price match each other) had superior best iPad Black Friday deals, especially compared to the non-deals at Apple. Bookmark this page to make your iPad shopping easier, we're tracking the best iPad Cyber Monday deals right here.

The 5 Best iPad Cyber Monday deals right now

iPad Cyber Monday Deals

iPad (10.2-inch|32GB): was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

Apple's most popular iPad just hit its lowest price ever for the run up to Cyber Monday. You might miss it, though, if you're looking at the Silver colorway, as only the Gold and Space Gray models are $229, which is $100 off the MSRP (which Apple is still charging).View Deal

iPad (10.2-inch|128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Best Buy

Similarly, you can save $100 on the much-roomier 128GB version of the standard iPad. This is the version for those who want to save a lot of shows and movies from apps like Disney Plus, for watching them offline.View Deal

iPad (10.2-inch|LTE|32GB): was $459 now $380 @ Amazon

If you love iPads, but hate relying on Wi-Fi networks (and asking baristas for passwords) this deal should be enough to get you to consider upgrading to the cellular-capable LTE model. Here, we've found a $79 off discount for the Space Gray version, arguably the best option Apple offers.View Deal

iPad Mini Cyber Monday Deals

iPad Mini (64GB): was $399 now $384 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini packs the power of its bigger brothers in a smaller 7.9-inch size. It's a force to be reckoned with and comes with 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

iPad Mini (LTE|256GB): was $679 now $639 @ Amazon

When a Max-sized iPhone isn't big enough, and you're always on the road away from the routers you're used to, you should probably think about getting this deal while it's still here. Amazon's got $40 off the high-capacity iPad mini, and this version also gets cellular reception.View Deal

iPad Air Cyber Monday Deals

iPad Air (256GB): was $649 now $597 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air features a 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel display and Apple's A12 Bionic processor. At just one pound in weight, it lives up to its name. The model with higher storage capacity is now $52 to $34 off, depending on the colorway you choose.View Deal

iPad Air (LTE|64GB): was $629 now $599 @ Amazon

Thanks to its speedy As12 Bionic CPU, the iPad Air is one of Apple's most powerful tablets. This model comes with built-in cellular connectivity, making it an even more powerful, always-connected tablet. The Space Gray model is $30 off at Amazon. View Deal

iPad Pro Cyber Monday Deals

iPad Pro (10.5-inch|256GB): was $799 now $629 @ Walmart

If you're not big on USB-C and more interested in finding the lowest deals, this $179 sale on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is for you. It's got a roomy 256GB of onboard storage, and even though it's the previous generation's design, it's still plenty fast.View Deal

iPad Pro (11-inch|256GB) was $949 now $799 @ Amazon

The Goldilocks pick for a lot of buyers, this is the smaller, and more portable version of latest iPad Pro, and it's got a respectable amount of storage. Oh, and its $799 sale price at Amazon is $149 off the regular price. You also get an edge-to-edge Retina display, fast A12X Bionic chip and Face ID.View Deal

iPad Pro (12.9-inch|64GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

However, I couldn't blame you for going with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, my favorite version because I prefer the greater amount of screen space. Just like the above 11-inch 2018 version, it's got a speedy A12X Bionic chip for all your more demanding applications, and Amazon's got it at a $100 discount. View Deal

iPad Pro (12.9-inch|512GB): was $1,349 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Those looking to edit a lot of high-res image assets and 4K video on their iPad Pro, and push it to the limits for creativity get the best deal with this 512GB model that's $150 off. Alternatively, those looking to bring all of the movies and TV shows on the road for their next trip (parents, I'm looking at you) might also consider this option).View Deal

For those who already own an iPad that they really like as-is (they last forever), we've found some pretty great deals on accessories for Apple's tablets. These include savings on keyboard folio cases and Apple's 2nd Gen. Pencil stylus.

iPad Accessory Cyber Monday Deals

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Apple Pencil costs a lot, but you don't need to spend that much for a stylus that's optimized for the iPad. Amazon's got the Logitech Crayon (which debuted at an Apple event, a rarity for third-party accessories) at $20 off its already low price (when compared to the Pencil). Don't worry about latency issues, as Crayon's got speedy lag-free input with the iPad.View Deal

Smart Keyboard for iPad: was $160 now $100 @ Best Buy

This is the best deal to get after you snag Amazon's $229 iPad, giving it Apple's own iPad keyboard for $60 off. Of all the possible iPad keyboards, this is the easiest to use, and also snaps onto to the latest iPad Air and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.View Deal

Apple 2-meter USB-C Charge Cable: was $35 now $14 @ Amazon

Those who want a household (or office) of just Apple accessories and cables can save $21 with this 2-meter USB-C to USB-C charging cable, perfect for refueling the iPad Pro.View Deal

Brydge Pro Wireless Keyboard: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

But if you want a keyboard with more travel (more like a regular keyboard and less like the Butterfly switches in the 2016-2019 MacBooks), I recommend you save big with Brydge. This third-party accessory maker has my favorite iPad keyboard at $70 off.View Deal

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen.): was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

The best Apple Pencil, by a clear margin, is this 2nd Generation design made for the 2018 iPad Pro models. This model stays put on a table thanks to its flat edge (the 1st Gen is perfectly cylindrical) and magnetic charging that avoids plugging it into the USB-C port.View Deal

Apple Pencil (1st Generation): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

If your iPad isn't a 2018 iPad Pro, this is the Pencil you want. It's even cheaper than ever, and it's the only one that charges via the Lightning port on most iPads.View Deal

Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter: was $47 now $35 @ Amazon

Want more fast-charging USB-C ports around the house? Prefer Apple's own accessories, because you just trust them more? Well, I won't judge, I'll just point you to this $12 off deal on Apple's 30-watt USB-C brick.View Deal

What about iPad Cyber Monday deals from the Apple Store?

Cyber Monday iPad deals at Apple Stores aren't as good as what you'll find at other retailers. At best, Apple gives out gift cards of varying values, "up to $200." But that high price excludes iPads, which are getting Apple gift cards around $25 (or slightly higher). We're finding $100 (or higher) discounts at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.