Apple Watch 4 deal takes $100 off on Best Buy now

Apple Watch 4 deals are getting harder and harder to find. It's no surprise: The Apple Watch Series 4 is our go-to smartwatch. It's cheaper than the pricier Apple Watch Series 5, yet it offers many of the same features.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking $100 off all Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS/LTE) models. After discount, prices start at just $379.99 for the Apple Watch S4 (GPS/LTE/44mm). That's one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen this month.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is an excellent smartwatch that we've been wearing since its launch. We love how it can automatically detect the type of workout we're doing, whether it's rowing, running, or a 30-minute workout on an elliptical machine.

Apple's watch is waterproof, which means you can wear it while in the pool. We've used it numerous times during our swim workouts and it accurately tracks our laps and heart rate. (Keep in mind you may need to fasten it a little tighter to your wrist to get heart rate tracking to work while in a pool).

With regular use, its battery lasts a full day, which is a little disappointing because it means you'll need to pack a charger for any weekend getaways. Fortunately, you can recharge back to 100% in less than an hour.

Best Buy's sale is only applicable on the GPS/LTE models.