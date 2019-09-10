Apple to Unveil New 10.2-inch iPad at Today's Event (Rumor)

Everyone knows Apple will announce the iPhone 11 today, but many people will be tuning into the company's special event for the "One more thing" moment. That big surprise could be a new entry-level iPad.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted on Monday that he expects Apple to release an entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, but didn't go into much detail. If true, the announcement would be unexpected, as most rumors have claimed that Apple will wait to unveil new MacBooks and iPads at a second hardware event in October.

That said, a replacement to the current 9.7-inch iPad has long been forecasted. We suspect it will have slimmer display bezels and cost about as much as the current entry-level iPad, or $329.

Even if Apple does release a 10.2-inch iPad today, there are plenty of interesting products the company could unveil next month, including a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a new iPad mini and a refreshed iPad Pro.

Apple could even reveal the 10.2-inch iPad early in today's event and leave something bigger for the "one more thing" announcement, as Gurman suggests, "Didn’t say this would be called a 'One more thing.' It’s a one more thing is in the sense that this is the 'other thing' coming."

We'll be at the big event today providing full coverage of every announcement, so be sure to check back in with us at 1 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on Laptop Mag.