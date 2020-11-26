Apple Black Friday deal: M1 MacBook Pro already on sale at Amazon

The MacBook Pro M1 is so new and excellent that this Apple Black Friday deal doesn't really make sense. But, yet, It's there, at multiple online retailers, giving you some savings on the latest and greatest MacBook Pro

Right now you can order the Apple MacBook Pro M1 for $1,249 on Amazon. That’s $50 off the usual price and a deal that you’re not likely to see again anytime soon, making it one of the best Black Friday deals for Apple fans.

MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Pro M1 is powered by Apple's new M1 chip. That means it's a lot faster and delivers longer battery life than previous MacBook Pros. And now you can save $50 before it's even been released. B&H Photo also has it, in case Amazon sells out.View Deal

If you haven't heard yet, Apple's throwing out the Intel processors and replacing them with its own super-fast and long-lasting Apple silicon chips. And the results are in, and showing how this is a huge win for consumers.

The MacBook Pro M1 benchmarks show how much the new MacBook Pro blows Intel-based Macs and PCs out of the water. And that's without a lot of apps being optimized for the M1 chip, as Apple's Rosetta 2 software is translating older programs to run.

On top of that, MacBook Pro M1 battery test results show this M1 Pro lasts 16 hours and 32 minutes on our battery test, obliterating the 10 hours 21 minutes time from the Intel MacBook Pro released earlier this year.

Basically, if you’re looking for a new MacBook, the M1 models are the ones to pick. And now at Amazon you can get the MacBook Pro for $50 less than what Apple wants you to pay.

