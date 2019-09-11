Apple Adds AppleCare Options for AirPods, Beats Headphones

Apple is making it easier to protect your AirPods and Beats headphones. But you'll have to dole out a bit of cash to do it.

The tech giant has added a new AppleCare+ option for Apple's AirPods and Beats headphones. The option, which landed on the company's site after its iPhone 11 event on Tuesday (Sept. 10), costs $29 and adds a second year of coverage for two additional cases of accidental damage. Better yet, it provides quick access to Apple's support.

Oddly enough, however, the option doesn't include coverage on the charging case, but it does cover the cable that comes with Apple's wireless earbuds. So, if something goes awry with the AirPods charging case, you're out of luck.

Still, at $29, the AppleCare+ option is nicely affordable and gives you some additional peace of mind when you damage the AirPods in one way or another.

The news followed speculation that Apple would unveil a new line of AirPods at Tuesday's show that would feature enhanced noise canceling features. That didn't happen, prompting some to wonder whether the company will wait until next month for another event or even early next year to unveil its new AirPods.