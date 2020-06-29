Amazon's new Fire HD 8 is just $59 — but you'll have to act fast

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is our favorite budget tablet. The new 2020 model adds better battery life and USB-C connectivity, albeit with a pricier $89.99 cost of admission. However, Amazon just slashed the price of its mid-range tablet for the first time ever.

Currently, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 8 on sale for $59.99. That's $30 off and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen. It's also the first deal we've seen on Amazon's new 2020 tablet.

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB connectivity to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. View Deal

If you're not familiar with Amazon's new tablet, it sports an 8-inch 1280 x 800-pixel touchscreen, 2GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also has a 2MP camera up front and one in the rear.

In our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we loved the tablet's epic battery life, which lasted for 13 hours and 50 minutes. We also like that it final supports USB-C connectivity, so you can charge it with the same cables you probably use for your laptop.

A few things to keep in mind: Amazon charges $15 for the ad-free version of the tablet. Also, the Fire HD 8 doesn't support the Google Play Store. Instead you're limited to the apps in Amazon's store, but thankfully all the popular apps like Spotify and TikTok are there. Those few gripes aside, it's the best budget tablet you can get. Also, this might be the last time it's on sale till Amazon Prime Day.