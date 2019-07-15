Amazon Takes 60% Off Samsonite Luggage For Prime Day

Prime Day isn't just about tech deals. We've spotted the perfect deal for your summer travels.

For a limited time, Prime members can score the Samsonite Centric Expansible 2-Piece Luggage Set for just $129.99. Normally, this premium luggage set is priced at $430, so that's a whopping $300 off and the lowest price we've seen for this set.

This 2-piece set includes one Carry On and a 24-inch multi-directional Spinner, both made of scratch-resistant durable hard plastic. They feature full-zip interior dividers and a 1.5-inch expansion so you can pack more. Side-mounted TSA locks help deter theft and make it easier for you to go through checkpoint.

This deal ends July 16, so be sure to grab this set while you still can.