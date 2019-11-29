Amazon Storage Sale: Huge discounts on SanDisk and WD SSDs, USB drives and MicroSD cards

Get huge savings on storage during Amazon's Black Friday sale , with steep discounts on storage from SanDisk and WD . From fingernail-sized Micro SD cards to USB drives and pocket-sized portable SSDs, you can score some major capacity with discounts up to more than 50% off, giving you full terabytes of storage for a fraction of the regular price. And with features like speedy USB 3.0 and USB-C connectivity or networked storage to make your own cloud server, the capabilities go way beyond just storing photos and backing up important documents.

Some of these deals shave a few bucks off of already affordable products, but the best deals are knocking as much as $250 off of high-end storage devices. And there's more to the sale than the bargains we've highlighted here. Pocketable flash drives, laptop hard drives and solid state drives and even professional-grade SD cards are all on sale.

For more discounts and bargains, check out our favorite Black Friday camera deals , and keep an eye on the best Cyber Monday deals when the weekend is over.