Amazon Storage Sale: Huge discounts on SanDisk and WD SSDs, USB drives and MicroSD cards

Get huge savings on storage during Amazon's Black Friday sale, with steep discounts on storage from SanDisk and WD. From fingernail-sized Micro SD cards to USB drives and pocket-sized portable SSDs, you can score some major capacity with discounts up to more than 50% off, giving you full terabytes of storage for a fraction of the regular price. And with features like speedy USB 3.0 and USB-C connectivity or networked storage to make your own cloud server, the capabilities go way beyond just storing photos and backing up important documents.
Some of these deals shave a few bucks off of already affordable products, but the best deals are knocking as much as $250 off of high-end storage devices. And there's more to the sale than the bargains we've highlighted here. Pocketable flash drives, laptop hard drives and solid state drives and even professional-grade SD cards are all on sale.
SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC Memory Card, was $449.99 now $199.99 @ Amazon
For storage that can survive harsh conditions, deliver 160MB/s read speeds and handle 4K video with ease, the 1TB SanDisk Extreme MicroSDXC is the card to get, and now it's $250 off.View Deal
WD 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS, was $457.63 now $297.99 @ Amazon
Get storage you can access from anywhere with the WD My Cloud EX2 Ultra, a network attached storage drive with a whopping 8TB capacity. Speedy performance and RAID backup options pair with encryption and password protection for storage you can trust, every time. Right now, you save $159.View Deal
WD 1TB My Passport Go Cobalt SSD Portable Drive, was $172.98 now $99.99 @ Amazon
The WD 1TB My Passport Go Cobalt is a small ad speedy SSD that can survive drops, shakes and more, with 300 MB/s speeds and it's Windows and Mac compatible. Today it's 42% off.View Deal
