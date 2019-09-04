Amazon Reveals Faster TV Cube and First OLED Fire TV

Amazon's got a new Fire TV Cube, which it launched today at IFA 2019 in Berlin. Its primary perks over the 2018 model are a faster processor, HDR 10+ support and increased support for Dolby Vision HDR content.

The 2019 Fire TV Cube, according to Amazon, should be twice as fast as its predecessor, thanks to a hexa (6)-core processor that should give an edge over the 2018 model's quad-core chip. You'll also get far-field voice controls, so the Fire TV Cube has a better chance of hearing you in larger spaces.

The HDR 10+ support in the Cube brings it to parity with the 4K Fire TV stick. The Fire TV Cube is meant to be a Fire TV device for those who have yet to cut the cord, providing easy integration with cable boxes.

The new Cube will be available for pre-sale soon, delivering Oct. 10 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Germany. It's priced at the same $120 (£110) mark as its predecessor. The Dolby Vision HDR improvement provides support for content up to 60 frames per second.

Amazon also announced a Fire TV Edition soundbar: the Anker Nebula. It outputs a Fire TV interface and content up to 4K resolution. The $230 (£180) speaker is coming on Nov. 21 to the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Germany.

But wait, there's more. Amazon also revealed the Fire TV Edition Toshiba 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR, a set available at Best Buy for $599, and shipping to the U.S. in October.

Amazon also revealed Europe-exclusive TVs, including its first OLED Fire TV, the Grundig OLED – Fire TV Edition Hands-Free with Alexa, which will be sold in Germany, in 55-inch and 65-inch models, starting at €1,299.99. The set ships on November 21. That set is supported by the Grundig Vision 7 Fire TV Edition (available in 43-inch to 65-inch models), and starting at €349.99 (shipping on Oct. 17). There's also the Grundig Vision 6 – Fire TV Edition (coming in sizes from 32 inches to 43 inches), which starts at €239.99 and ships on November 1.