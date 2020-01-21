Amazon is taking $100 off the top-rated Roomba 675

From pet hairs to dust bunnies, the best robot vacuums should make it easy to keep your house clean. However, robot vacs can get pricey if you don't know where to shop.

Fortunately, Amazon is making it more affordable than ever to buy a robotic assistant. For a limited time, the retailer has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for $199. That's $100 off and one of the cheapest Roomba deals we've ever seen.

The Roomba 675 is a multi-surface robotic vacuum that can run for up to 90 minutes before auto-charging itself. It's currently $100 off and one of the cheapest Roomba vacuum deals you'll ever find. View Deal

Like most Roombas, the Roomba 675 uses a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift, and suck dirt from a variety of surfaces. It can be used on hardwood floors, carpets, tiles, and everything in between.

The vacuum also has dirt detect sensors, which alert the robot to focus on high-traffic zones of your home. Meanwhile, cliff detect sensors keep it from tumbling down stairs or other drop-offs in your home.

Cleanings can be scheduled via the iRobot Home app and you can even use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to control your vacuum. In terms of battery life, the Roomba 675 is slated to last for up to 90 minutes before auto-docking itself.

iRobot currently has the Roomba 675 on sale for $229, but Amazon's price undercuts iRobot's sale price by an extra $30.