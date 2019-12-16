Amazon holiday sale: Up to 50% off storage and networking devices

Great news if you're looking for a means to free up computer space or enhance your home's Wi-Fi performance. Amazon is currently having a one-day sale that takes up to 50% off select storage and networking devices.

Today only, Amazon has the Western Digital 3TB Elements External Drive on sale for $59.99. Normally priced at $80, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this drive. It's one of the best external hard drive deals you can get right now.

The WD Elements drive features 3TB of space and ultrafast USB 3.0 data transfer with support for USB 2.0. Windows PC plug-and-play ready out of the box, the Elements hard drive can be formatted for Mac systems.

It's one of the best external hard drives for the money.

Need a portable drive for your iPhone or iPad? Amazon also offers the SanDisk iXpand flash drive for $34.99 ($11 off). This drive can conveniently back up your camera roll and contacts.

WD 3TB USB 3.0 External Drive: was $79 now $59.99 @ Amazon

This WD 3TB USB 3.0 External drive adds high capacity storage to your PC instantly. At $20 off, it's at its lowest price yet.View Deal

SanDisk iXpand iPhone Flash Drive 128GB: was $45.99 now $34.99 @ Amazon

Back up photos, videos, and contacts from your iPhone or iPad. For today only, this drive is $11 off. View Deal

Looking for the best WiFi to boost your home or small office's network performance? Then you might be interested in knowing that Amazon has the Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 Smart Wi-Fi Router on sale for $172.49 ($127 off). It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this router.

It provides coverage of up to 2000 square feet and supports up to 35 simultaneously connected devices. The Netgear Nighthawk is perfect for gamers and families who require a lot of bandwidth.

These are some of the best best Amazon deals available this season. Shop Amazon's entire storage and networking sale right now.