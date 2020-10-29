Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite gets killer price cut ahead of Black Friday

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite has barely finished making its debut and retailers are already slashing its price.

Currently, Best Buy has the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $17.99. That's $12 off and one of the best cheap Black Friday deals we've seen.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer. This is the first time it's on sale.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is essentially a cheaper version of the traditional Fire TV Stick. The 1080p streamer supports a variety of HDR formats (HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG) and is powered by the same quad-core 1.7GHz CPU you'll find in the Fire TV Stick. (Check out our Fire TV Stick Lite vs. Fire TV Stick for more side-by-side comparisons).

However, the Fire TV Stick only supports Dolby Audio, whereas the Fire TV Stick supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Likewise, the cheaper streamer lacks the dedicated volume/power buttons found on its pricer counterpart. That said, video quality and performance should be the same, which makes the Fire TV Stick Lite a solid pick, especially now that it's on sale.