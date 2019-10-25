Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Just Dropped to $39 Ahead of Black Friday

Amazon is joining in on the early Black Friday deals action. The online giant is slashing the price of its new Fire 7 tablet. In fact, two of our favorite Amazon tablets are on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the latest Fire 7 Tablet for $39.99 from Amazon. Traditionally priced at $49, that's $10 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. Alternatively, you can get the Fire HD 8 Tablet for $59.99 from Amazon.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39.99

The all-new Amazon Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. The 32GB model is also $10 off.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $59.99

Need a bigger screen? The Fire HD 8 offers a larger and sharper 8-inch screen. It also packs an upgraded 1.9-megapixel front camera, which makes for better selfies. It's now $20 off. View Deal

The Fire 7 features a 7-inch IPS touch display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. In sister site LaptopMag's Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review, they liked its snappy performance and hands-free Alexa support.

Durable, portable and entertainment driven, the Fire 7 is a great tablet for streaming movies, music, playing games, or reading.

So if you're on a budget and need a reliable tablet, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire 7 or the HD 8 if you can afford to spend an extra few bucks.

The countdown to Black Friday 2019 has begun so make sure to bookmark our Amazon Black Friday Deals guide for news on all Amazon sales.