Amazon Echo Show 5 is the price it should have always been for Black Friday

Black Friday is the perfect time to jumpstart your holiday shopping. And you can keep all your loved ones connected with this fantastic little smart device, which Amazon is currently offering at a heavy 40% discount.

You can purchase the Echo Show 5 for $49.99 on Amazon now, which is $40 less than the original list price, which we found a bit too pricey.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. Amazon dropped the price by a whopping $40.View Deal

In our Echo Show 5 review, we praised Amazon for "a respectable smart display with decent audio, a nice screen, and some nifty features." You can use the 5.5-inch, 960 x 480 display for watching a variety of content from Amazon and other providers. You can also use it for looking up recipes, checking the weather, listening to podcasts, interacting with smart home devices, and more.

The screen is too small to make the Echo Show 5 your go-to multimedia machine, but the 4-watt speaker delivered acceptable audio in our tests. The built-in camera also makes surprisingly excellent video calls; you won't find this feature on the Lenovo Smart Clock or Echo Dot.

While the original price of $89 gave us pause, Amazon's $40 discount makes the Echo Show 5 a much better deal. It's not perfect, but you'll definitely get your money's worth.