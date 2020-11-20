Amazon Black Friday deal: Get the Fire HD 8 for just £54

Thanks to early the Black Friday deals, now is an excellent time to grab a bargain-priced Amazon Echo smart home devices.

One example is the Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for £54 on Amazon. With this deal you can get a capable little tablet for £35 less, making it a contender for our pick of the best Amazon U.K. Black Friday deals.

Fire HD 8 (2020): was £89 now £54 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB connectivity to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. View Deal

In our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we loved the tablet's epic battery life, which lasted for 13 hours and 50 minutes. We also like that it final supports USB-C connectivity, so you can charge it with the same cables you probably use for your laptop.

On the specs side, it comes with an 8-inch 1280 x 800-pixel touchscreen, 2GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also has a 2MP camera up front and one in the rear. It's not going to blow away an iPad Air, but it's still a decent tablet for media consumption.

A few things to keep in mind: Amazon puts adverts on this tablet, and the Fire HD 8 doesn't support the Google Play Store. Instead you're limited to web versions of Gmail and the like, and the apps in Amazon's store. Thankfully all the popular apps like Spotify and TikTok are there. Those few gripes aside, it's the best budget tablet you can get.

