Amazing Black Friday laptop deal: Surface Pro 7 with keyboard now just $599

As Black Friday deals go, Microsoft's offer of a Surface Pro 7 with keyboard for just $599 is an amazing one. It's a significant $250 discount on the normal price when buying both products separately, plus it's an amazing piece of kit.

All four Surface Pro 7 models are discounted, but the 17% off the base 4GB RAM/128GB storage version is the best deal. You have to buy a type cover to get the discount, but all versions cost just $50 in this bundle, so there's no reason to not get one. You also have the option of adding various discounted peripherals like the mice, keyboards and display adapters, a Microsoft Complete protection plan or a personal or family subscription to the Microsoft 365 suite of apps.

Surface Pro 7 + Pro Type Cover: was $849 now $599 at Microsoft Store

With Windows 10 built-in, a great display and its high-quality type cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is a steal for anyone looking for a premium 2-in-1 laptop for an affordable price.View Deal

The Surface Pro 7 is one of our favorite devices Microsoft has released this year. By itself, it's a capable 12.3-inch tablet, able to run your favorite Windows 10 PC apps capably with its 10th-gen Intel CPU The kickstand mounted on the rear allows you to prop it up for easy viewing or writing with a stylus. The built-in camera is also your unlocking method, thanks to Windows Hello.

With the keyboard cover, the Surface Pro 7 becomes a great laptop replacement. Its comfortable keys and a built-in glass trackpad mean you can easily use this device for work or leisure. If the keyboard isn't enough peripherals, you have USB-A and USB-C ports too to connect more devices. Aside from below-average battery life and unimpressive speakers, this is an excellent buy.