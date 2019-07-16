AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Is Lowest Price Ever for Prime Day

Update: This article has was revised to reflect the AirPods $10 price drop. They're now $169.

Prime Day is almost over but you still have time to score some excellent deals. If you haven't picked up a pair of AirPods yet, fret not. Amazon Prime Day presents a great opportunity to save some dough. The latest AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is now $30 off on Amazon.

The wireless charging case for makes it easy for you to top off the case using a Qi-compatible charging mat. And there's a new H1 chip for offering faster wireless connections to your iPhone and other devices.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds and are super easy to set up with your iPhone. The H1 chip delivers faster connections for switching between devices, and you can say "Hey Siri" to activate Apple's assistant. The charging case gives you 3 hours of listening time in just 15 minutes.View Deal

The AirPods also work with your Apple Watch, which is great for going running, as well as the iPad and MacBooks.

With "Hey, Siri" support, you can do everything from adjust the volume and change songs to make calls and get directions. There's also built-in touch controls, so you can double-tap to skip tracks.

In terms of battery life, the AirPods offer 5 hours of listening time and 3 hours of talk time. If you put the AirPods in the Wireless Charging Case Apple says you'll get 3 hours of listening time. And the case can hold multiple charges when fully charged (up to 24 hours of listening time).

Here's how the AirPods 2 compare with the original AirPods. If you're in the market for an AirPods alternative, be sure to check out our best wireless earbuds.