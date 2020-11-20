AirPods Pro just hit lowest price ever in amazing Black Friday deal

With only a week to go until the big day, Black Friday deals are now in full swing with retailers slashing so many prices it can be hard to keep up with them all.

The AirPods Pro are going to be one of the most sought-after deals of the Black Friday season, and it’s already kicked off with Woot offering the AirPods Pro for just $189. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Woot!

The AirPods Pro are the ultimate wireless earbuds. They feature built-in noise cancellation and are sweat and water resistant (IPX4). This is the lowest price we've seen so far.View Deal

Walmart has already announced that it will be discounting the AirPods Pro to $169 next Wednesday, but if you’d rather not wait or try your luck there, Woot’s price is the next best thing.

As you'll see in our AirPods Pro review, these are one of the best wireless earbuds to date, offering a comfortable in-ear design, active noise cancellation for better sound, three microphones for crystal clear calls, and Hey Siri support so you can get things done without having to pull out your phone.

They’re also powered by Apple’s own H1 chip, so they’ll instantly connect to your iOS device without any of the usual connection nonsense other headphones make you deal with.

AirPods Pro are a huge improvement over the regular AirPods, not just in terms of sound quality but also with comfort. They were so light and comfortable that we forgot we had them on during our workout test. That, combined with the IPX4 water and sweat resistance, means they’re the perfect buds to take to the gym, or go for a run.

This is just the start of the Black Friday deals, though. They’ll be coming hard and fast over the next ten days, and we’ll be sifting through them all to get you the very best deals. And don’t forget to check our dedicated AirPods Black Friday deals page for the best new deals coming your way.