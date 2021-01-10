AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone SE 3 release dates just leaked

The latest rumors suggest that Apple will be releasing a new iPad Pro and iPad mini 6 in March, but it looks like the company will have a couple of new products for April as well. Mac Otakara’s supply chain sources have informed the site that Apple is currently working on AirPods Pro 2 and the iPhone SE 3 for a spring release.

Details are pretty thin on the ground for both, but there are marginally more details for the AirPods Pro 2, which the site says will have a new-look charging case with dimensions of 21 x 46 x 54mm. For comparison, the current AirPods Pro charging case is 21 x 45.2 x 60.6mm, so it’s a small but noticeable difference.

That could point to a change in the design of the earbuds themselves, and that’s what’s previously been suggested. Back in October, it was reported that AirPods 2 would be ditching the stem and mimicking a rounder, ear filling design closer to the Amazon Echo Buds and Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus.

The report emphasized that design changes weren’t final thanks to the difficulties of packing AirPods Pro’s internals into a smaller package however, and the barely changed height of the case suggests that the stems may be remaining in some form – unless Apple is planning on having them sit differently when charging.

Then there’s the iPhone SE 3, but unfortunately the only new information here is that it’s expected in April, with no clues about the design or internal specs. Still, that in itself is hugely encouraging, given the four-year gap between the first iPhone SE in 2016 and last year’s follow up.

Interestingly, that goes against what we’ve previously heard from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who predicted that a new iPhone SE wouldn’t emerge until the latter half of the year, but perhaps Apple is reacting to rumored poor sales figures of the company’s other small handset, the iPhone 12 mini.

Another alternative is that the two sources may be talking at cross purposes with Kuo referring to a true iPhone SE 3 and Mac Otakara discussing the rumored iPhone SE Plus – a larger entry-level handset based on the frame of the iPhone 8 Plus.

In any case, it appears that Apple has a dense spring release schedule planned, and that’s before we reach the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June where new hardware occasionally emerges. With a flurry of releases at the end of 2020 including new Apple Watches, M1 MacBooks and AirPods Max, it seems like Ming-Chi Kuo was correct, and the company has got on top of the Covid-19 related supply chain issues that pushed the iPhone 12 back a few weeks.