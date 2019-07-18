Act Fast: Waterproof UE Wonderboom Speaker 55% Off

The weather will soon be scorching and if you're still on the hunt for the perfect poolside speaker, Dell has a post-Prime Day deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker.

Currently, Dell has the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $44.99. It normally retails for $100, so that's $55 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this speaker. It's also $23 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price for the same speaker.

UE Wonderboom BT Speaker: was $100 now $44.99 @ Dell

The Ultimate Ears Bluetooth Speaker delivers up to 10 hours of clear, rich sound with kicking bass. Portable, waterproof, and dustproof, and now at $55 off, it's at its lowest price ever!

This waterproof speaker has two full-range drivers, two passive radiators, and a waterproof design. It also has a built-in hang loop, so you can hang it from a bike, handlebar, or backpack.

We liked its predecessor, the UE Megaboom, which offers a waterproof design, big balanced sound, and 20-hour battery.

However, the Wonderboom sports a short, stubby soda can shape, which is better for portability. It offers 360-degree sound and its battery lasts for about 10 hours. It can also be paired with a second Wonderboom for richer, stereo sound.

At more than half-off, it's an excellent companion for any outdoor summer activities.