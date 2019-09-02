Act Fast: The Excellent Bose 700 Headphones Are on Sale

It's a modest price cut, but if you're looking for the best headphones money can buy, Amazon currently has the new Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale for $389.99. That's only $10 off, but it's the first discount we've seen for Bose's new headphones. Moreover, Amazon is the only retailer offering this discount. Walmart, Dell, and Best Buy have them at their full $399.99 price.

Bose 700 Headphones: was $399 now $389 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Bose 700 are the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market. An elegant design, balanced audio, and smart touch controls make these our fave 'phones. They're only $10 off, but it's the first time they're on sale and only Amazon offers this price. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Bose 700 are the new king of noise cancellation. They take the crown from their predecessors, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. (Which are still excellent headphones and currently $50 off).

The Bose 700 feature a sturdy headband that's made of stainless steel. It's designed to evenly distribute weight, which makes for a more comfortable fit. The ear cups sport buttons for noise-cancellation and launching digital assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google.

There are eight mics that effectively silence outside noise and allow you to be clearly heard when taking a call. In terms of audio quality, the headphones offer clean, balanced sound while the adjustable noise cancellation keeps things quiet without distorting your music. Bose rates the battery as lasting 20 hours, which is on par with our own testing.

Simply put, these are the headphones to get if you want the perfect mix of style, performance, and noise cancellation.

Make sure to check out Amazon's Bose deals since quite a few Bose headphones are currently discounted as part of Amazon's Labor Day sales.