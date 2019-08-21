Act Fast: TCL's Excellent Soundbar Is Now $52 Off

TCL is renown for its excellent budget TVs, but 4K TVs aren't the manufacturer's only forté. Its Alto 7+ 2.1 Soundbar system is rated one of the best budget soundbars around and it's currently on sale.

Best Buy has the TCL Alto 7+ 2.1 Soundbar System on sale for $149.99. During checkout, use coupon code "15TCLSOUND" to drop its price to $127.49. That's a total of $52 off and the lowest price we've seen for this rarely discounted soundbar.

TCL Alto 7+ 2.1 Soundbar: was $179 now $127 @ Best Buy

The Bluetooth-enabled Alto 7+ features dual 1.5-inch tweeters and dual 4.5-inch midrange drivers. It measures 36 inches in length (suitable for 55-inch and larger TVs) and comes with a wireless 12.9-inch-tall subwoofer.

The system features built-in sound modes for music, movies, or news. It also comes with cables that support auxiliary, optical, HDMI, and IR pass-through connections. There are no other gimmicky features included, but the system has been praised for its clear dialogue and hefty bass.

Best Buy's coupon is valid through August 31.