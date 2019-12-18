Act fast! Surface Pro X is $320 off at Best Buy

The Surface Pro X is a slim detachable tablet meant to compete with the likes of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The base model costs $999, but doesn't include a keyboard and is somewhat limited by its paltry 128GB SSD.

For a limited time, Best Buy is making it slightly less expensive to own Microsoft's new tablet. It has the upgraded Surface Pro X 13-inch Laptop on sale for $1,249. That's $320 off and the first deal we've seen for Microsoft's new premium hybrid. It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen for Microsoft's new tablet. By comparison, Amazon charges $1,299 for this same configuration, sans the keyboard and pen.

The Surface Pro X is Microsoft's new premium 2-in-1. Best Buy is the first retailer to offer any significant discount on this tablet. It has the Surface Pro X (256GB) with the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen on sale for $1,249. View Deal

The Surface Pro X on sale packs a 13-inch touchscreen display, MS SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This model also includes the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen. (Normally the add-on costs $269).

In their Microsoft Surface Pro X review, sister site LaptopMag loved the Surface Pro X's vivid display, comfy keyboard, and stylish design. However, performance was a mixed bag because emulated 32-bit, x86 apps won't perform as well as they do on an Intel-powered device.

The SQ1 chip inside the Surface Pro X is a 64-bit ARM processor. That means it can run 64-bit, ARM64 apps; 32-bit, ARM32 apps; or 32-bit, x86 apps. The latter can be achieved with an emulator Microsoft calls WOW64. It can't, however, run 64-bit, x86 apps.

The best thing you can do is to go through all the apps you use on a regular basis and check to see if they'll run on the Surface Pro X by going to the publisher's website and looking for a 32-bit version.

Alternatively, the Surface Pro 7 is also on sale at Best Buy for $599 ($360 off). It packs a Core i3 CPU and 128GB SSD.