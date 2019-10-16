Act Fast: Get the New Pixel 4 with a $100 Amazon Gift Card

Just 24 hours after its debut, Google Pixel 4 preorder deals are off to an excellent start. Now Amazon is jumping onto the Pixel 4 bandwagon with a sweet deal of its own.
For a limited time, buy an Unlocked Google Pixel 4 for $799 and get a free $100 Amazon gift card. Alternatively, get an Unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL for $899 and get a free $100 Amazon gift card. That's one of the best Pixel 4 preorder deals we've seen. It's also a nice preview of the type of Amazon Black Friday deals we can expect in the coming days.
Amazon is offering a free $100 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL. You'll pay full price for the phone itself, but a $100 Amazon GC is as good as free money. View Deal
The new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL sport dual rear cameras, new Motion Sense gesture controls, Face Unlock, a faster Google Assistant, and plenty of smart software, including a Record app that can transcribe your voice recordings in real time.
The main differences between the two phones are screen and battery size. The 5.7-inch Pixel 4 starts at $799 (64GB), whereas the 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL (64GB) starts at $899. Upgrading to the 128GB model adds another $100. (The 128GB models also come with a $100 Amazon gift card). Alternatively, Best Buy is offering a $150 Best Buy gift card if you buy your phone and activate it via Best Buy.
