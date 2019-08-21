Killer Deal: Amazon Echo Dot 52% Off with Smart Plug

Alexa is a very versatile assistant, with the ability to answer questions, play music, check the weather and perform all sorts of skills. But you'll get the most out Alexa when you can control other smart home devices using just your voice.

That's exactly what the latest bundle deal from Amazon offers, as you can now grab an Amazon Echo Dot and a TP-Link smart plug for just $34.99. That means you're getting the smart plug for just $5.

Echo Dot with TP-Link Smart Plug: was $72.98 now $34.99

The third-generation Echo Dot offers much better sound than it's predecessor in a more attractive design. And when paired with the TP-Link HS105 Smart Plug you can voice control lights and other devices using your voice.View Deal

In our Echo Dot 3rd gen review, we were impressed with the improved sound quality and sleek rounded design of the smart speaker.

When you add the smart plug, you can turn electrics on or off in your home using your voice with Alexa. Or you can use the kasa app (available for Android and iOS) to control devices from anywhere in the world.

In our TP-Link Kasa HS105 review, we liked the compact design, which means it won't block nearby outlets. In fact, you can install two smart plugs side by side. We also liked the handy Home/Away mode.

Other features of the TP-Link include the ability to create schedules, so you can automatically have appliances and other devices turn on and off at appointed times. Or you can create a scene so that you control multiple devices with a single button.

We don't expect this deal to last long, so you if you want to get a big discount way ahead of Black Friday, this is a good one to snag now.