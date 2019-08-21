Act Fast: Alienware m15 on Sale For $877

Every gamer knows that Alienware rigs aren't cheap. However, back-to-school and end-of-summer sales are resulting in some of the best laptop deals of the month.

For example, you can currently get the Alienware m15 w/ GTX 1060 for $877.05 via coupon code "LCS10OFF". That's a total of $652 off and the cheapest price we've seen for any m15 configuration.

Alienware m15: was $1,529 now $877 @ Alienware

The Alienware m15 is a thin-and-light gaming laptop that's equal parts stylish and powerful. The 4.8-pound laptop is one of the slimmest Alienware machines to date and it won sister site LaptopMag's Editor's Choice award.

The machine on sale features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB Hybrid drive, and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. That's more than enough horsepower for casual gamers. Serious multitaskers can upgrade to 16GB of RAM for an extra $86, for a final price of $963, which is still under a grand.

Previous m15 deals have cost around the $1,300 mark, but they've all included 512GB SSDs. While this deal is much more affordable, it comes with a 1TB hybrid drive. Upgrading to a 512GB SSD adds $146 for a total of $1,023, which is still a solid price for this rig.

There's no precise expiration date for this deal, but we suggest you move fast as sub-$1,000 Alienware machines aren't very common.