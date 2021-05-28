76ers vs Wizards live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 3 online

76ers vs Wizards start time, channel The 76ers vs Wizards live stream will begin Saturday, May 29th at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. It will air on ESPN.

The 76ers vs Wizards live stream features a Sixers squad that is riding a high after their dominance in Game 2. Bradley Beal will look to squash that optimism in this NBA playoffs live stream.

With 6:58 to play in the third quarter of Game 2, Sixers’ big man Joel Embiid spotted up for a three from the top of the key. The MVP finalist rocked the ball back and let it rip. Good. Philly opened a 20-point lead on the Wizards.

One of the best streaming services has ESPN

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Washington took a time out to try to quell the Sixers excitement, but Embiid took that time to turn to the 11,000 fans in South Philadelphia and signal for them to get louder. The Sixers knew they had Game 2 in hand and they are feeling very good about the series.

Now the 8th-seeded Wizards host to the #1-seeded Sixers for Games 3 and 4. Washington will look to make a series of it, but to do so they need to get Bradley Beal some help from the other star on the roster. While Beal has scored 33 points in each of the first two games, Russell Westbrook has been held to less than his season average of 22 points per game averaging just 13 ppg in the series.

Adversely, the Sixers were led by Tobias Harris’ 37 points in Game 1, then by Ben Simmons and Embiid netting 22 points each in Game 2.

The 76ers go into Game 3 as 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is 227.5.

How to avoid 76ers vs Wizards blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch 76ers vs Wizards live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

76ers vs Wizards live streams in the US

In the U.S. 76ers vs Wizards airs on ESPN, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

76ers vs Wizards live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports... but not for this game. The Nets vs Celtics live stream is NOT on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

76ers vs Wizards live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch 76ers vs Wizards on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on TSN3.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.