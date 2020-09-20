2020 French Open live stream: Schedule, channel, start time and more

French Open start time, schedule The 2020 French Open qualifiers start on Monday (Sept. 21), but those are not aired. Streamed matches begin on Sunday, Sept. 27 and air through Sunday, Oct. 11. Full schedule, channel info below.

The clay is calling and it's almost time to watch the 2020 French Open live stream. The tournament, which was delayed from its usual June time frame, is taking place over three weeks, including a qualifying round, at Roland Garros in Paris.

Like most major sports events, the 2020 French Open was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it's been rescheduled, though the event will be very different from years past. Only a limited number of fans will be in attendance, and many major stars won't be playing. Both Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka aren't in the draw due to injuries. But you can expect Rafael Nadal to go for his record 13th French Open title.

The 2020 French Open is the third major to take place this year, after February's Australian Open and just weeks after the U.S. Open. Wimbledon was canceled entirely.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2020 French Open live stream.

How to watch 2020 French Open live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and can't watch the 2020 French Open live stream from where you are, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch the 2020 French Open live stream in the US

In the U.S., the 2020 French Open begins with a qualifying round on Monday, Sept. 21. The main draw will air daily starting Sunday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 11.

Viewers can watch all the tennis action on NBC and the Tennis Channel. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while the Tennis Channel is available in some cable packages.

If you have cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch the U.S. Open via two live TV serivces: Sling TV and Fubo TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 per month and comes with more than 50 channels including NBC (in select regions). Another great option is Fubo TV, which is $65 per month for more than 117 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

2020 French Open live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers can watch the 2020 French Open live stream on ITV4.

Fans can stream the French Open with the Eurosport Player. Get a monthly pass for £6.99 per month or an annual pass for £39.99.

2020 French Open live stream in Canada

Canadians can get all the French Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $4.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

2020 French Open live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2020 US Open live stream on Fox Sports. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for the Kayo Sports Basic Package which has a 14-day free trial. After that, it costs $25 per month for access to a ton of different live sports.

2020 French Open players: Who's playing?

The 2020 French Open will be headlined by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the men's side and Simona Halep and Serena Williams on the women's side.

Nadal will be going for a record 13th French Open and a 20th Grand Slam, which would tie him with Roger Federer for all-time major titles. Djokovic is coming off a stunning disqualification in the U.S. Open and may have something to prove, as he goes for his 18th Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Federer isn't playing at the 2020 French Open, as he recovers from knee injury.

U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem will try for back-to-back majors, while runner-up Alexander Zverev hopes (again) to win his first. And veteran Andy Murray received a French Open wild card, so he'll be in the mix.

On the women's side, Serena Williams will try once again to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams, after falling short at the U.S. Open. But her status is questionable, as she's expressed concerns about playing with fans in attendance.

With world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty not playing due to coronavirus concerns, Simona Halep will be the top seed and look for her third major. U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka withdrew due to a hamstring injury.

2020 French Open schedule

The 2020 French Open starts with qualifying rounds that take place Monday, Sept. 21 - Friday, Sept. 25. They are not currently scheduled to air on any channels.

Here's the schedule for the 2020 French Open main draw (all times ET)

Date Round Time Channel Sunday, Sept. 27 First Round From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Monday, Sept. 28 First Round From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Tuesday, Sept. 29 First Round From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Wednesday, Sept. 30 Second Round From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Thursday, Oct. 1 Second Round From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Friday, Oct. 2 Third Round From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Saturday, Oct. 3 Third Round From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Sunday, Oct. 4 Fourth Round From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Monday, Oct. 5 Fourth Round From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Tuesday, Oct. 6 Quarterfinals From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Wednesday, Oct. 7 Quarterfinals From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Thursday, Oct. 8 Women's semifinals From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Friday, Oct. 9 Men's semifinals From 5 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Saturday, Oct. 10 Women's final From 9 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC Sunday, Oct. 11 Men's final From 9 a.m. Tennis Channel, NBC