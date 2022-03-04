15 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and more

Thank goodness it’s the weekend — and even more thanks that there’s so much stuff to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu and other streaming services. There truly is something for everyone, from a glitzy sports drama to a true crime horror documentary to time-traveling romance.

The lineup is led by Winning Time, the highly-anticipated series about the 1980s heyday of the Los Angeles Lakers. It chronicles the success of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and their teammates both on and off the court.

The other new movies and shows include the scammer drama The Dropout about Elizabeth Holmes, the long-awaited premiere of Outlander season 6 and the return of Star Trek: Picard season 2 , Plus, two Oscar-nominated movies — West Side Story and Drive My Car — make their streaming debuts.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend (don't forget about the and the UFC 272 live stream or AEW Revolution 2022 if you want some live action).

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

The Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s were the perfect fit for their Hollywood home: flashy, stylish and extremely entertaining. This series is based on a book by Jeff Pearlman called Showtime, but had to change its title because of potential confusion with HBO’s rival premium network.

Pilot director Adam McKay brings his signature style — quick cuts, breaking of the fourth wall, wry narration — to the proceedings, which begins in 1979 with Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) purchasing the Lakers and the drafting of top pick Earvin “Magic” Johnson (Quincy Isaiah). The rookie had a kilowatt smile and highlight-worthy skills that complemented established center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes). Together, they would propel the team to smashing success. But the on-court action is just part of the Lakers story, with plenty of taking place off of it.

Streaming Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max

The Dropout (Hulu)

The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the blood-testing company Theranos, is a fascinating rollercoaster of a tale. It got the documentary treatment in Alex Gibney's documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, but now comes a fictionalized account of how Holmes went from Silicon Valley darling and the youngest self-made female billionaire to a fraud convict.

Amanda Seyfried portrays Holmes, complete with deep voice, black turtlenecks and wide-eyed ambition. Starting from her high school days, the series tracks Holmes as she attends (then drops out of) Stanford and links up to lover/mentor Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews). From there, she sets out to conquer Silicon Valley, despite the rampant sexism she encounters. But even as Holmes reaches unthinkable heights, her hubris sets her up for a steep drop.

Streaming now on Hulu

Outlander season 6 (Starz)

At last, the Droughtlander is over and our thirst for more time-traveling adventures and romance will be quenched. Season 6 of Outlander is largely based on Diana Gabaldon's sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, which finds Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) navigating political upheaval on the eve of the American Revolution.

They’ve built a home and gathered family at Fraser’s Ridge in the mountains of North Carolina, on land given to them by the Crown. But rebellion is fomenting and Jamie finds himself caught in the middle of two factions. Claire, meanwhile, is determined they should be on the right side of history when the inevitable war comes.

Airing Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz (via Sling or Fubo TV)

Drive My Car (HBO Max)

Some people are comparing Drive My Car to Parasite, mostly because the acclaimed Japanese film earned a surprise Best Picture Oscar nomination last month. They are very different movies, but share a few similarities. They both come from an East Asian country, were made by acclaimed directors and earned rave reviews from critics.

Based on Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name, Drive My Car follows a grieving theater director Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) as he stages a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima. A young woman named Misaki Watari (Toko Miura) is assigned to drive him around town in his beloved red Saab 900. With her help, Yusuke begins to confront painful truths about his late wife and the past.

Streaming now on HBO Max

West Side Story (Disney Plus and HBO Max)

A remake of West Side Story seemed completely unnecessary — until Steven Spielberg proved otherwise. The legendary director breathed new life into the classic musical, itself inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The tale may be as old as time, but Spielberg and writer Tony Kushner give it a refreshing update that illuminates the themes of racism and the evils of gentrification.

The new West Side Story has breathtaking visuals, compelling choreography and some truly great performances. While Ansel Elgort is serviceable as Tony, Rachel Zegler is luminous as Maria. And the captivating Ariana DeBose as Anita deserves all the accolades she’s received, including a SAG Award and an Oscar nomination.

Streaming now on Disney Plus and HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

What if you took What We Do in the Shadows, but made it about pirates? That’s essentially the premise of this period comedy starring New Zealanders, longtime friends and What We Do in the Shadows film collaborators Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby (best known as Murray from Flight of the Conchords).

The show is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a formerly pampered aristocrat who abandons his life of privilege to become the “Gentleman Pirate.” As Bonnet and his ragtag crew sail the seven seas, they come across the fearsome and famous Blackbeard (Waititi), who has a very different philosophy on pirating.

Streaming now on HBO Max

Pieces of Her (Netflix)

Toni Collette headlines this thriller based on Karin Slaughter’s 2018 novel. Andy (Bella Heathcote) thinks she knows everything about her mother, Laura (Collette). But when they are caught up in a mass shooting, Andy is stunned to see Laura make like John Wick and violently eliminate the threat with total ease.

It turns out, Andy doesn’t know her mother very well at all. Laura has been hiding her previous identity for 30 years. But Laura’s actions have exposed her, leading figures from the past to reappear. Andy embarks on a journey to piece together truths that were buried long ago.

Streaming now on Netflix

Star Trek: Picard season 2 (Paramount Plus)

Picard season 2 continues to boldly go on further adventures for the titular retired admiral. Jean-Luc Picard now inhabits a synthetic body, following his physical death from a brain illness in season 1’s finale. He hasn’t lost a step, which is fortunate because he once again must face old foe Q (John de Lancie).

While putting on the ultimate trial for Picard, the ever-vexatious Q breaks reality and traps the admiral and his companions in the 21st century. They must race against time to save their future and that of the entire galaxy. In addition to de Lancie’s return, Whoopi Goldberg reprises her role as Picard’s friend and advisor, Guinan.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Prime Video)

While fans of The Boys wait for the third season of the violent superhero drama, they can snack on this animated anthology spinoff. Each episode has an average run time of 12 minutes, features a different style of animation and comes from the likes of Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, Justin Roiland, and more.

The irreverent, emotionally shocking shorts are set in The Boys universe, with some featuring familiar faces and others introducing completely new characters. One episode serves as an origin story for Homelander (Antony Starr), while another brings back Elisabeth Shue as Madelyn Stillwell. Rick and Morty fans will enjoy Roiland’s bloody and brutal take on supes in a foster home.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Central Park season 2 part 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The delightful animated musical comedy returns with eight new episodes bringing more songs, more humor and more joy into our lives. The second part of the season digs deeper into the lives and pasts of the Tillerman-Hunters and heiress Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci).

Tillerman-Hunter patriarch Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) decided against taking a job that would move the family out of Central Park. They are happy to stay in their home at Edendale Castle, but must still grapple with the fact that Bitsy is inching closer to her goal of buying the park and paving it over for condos and shops.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Joe vs. Carole (Peacock)

Nobody really needs more Tiger King, but at least this scripted drama features a standout cast. John Cameron Mitchell playing Joe Exotic? Truly inspired. Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin? All the yes. Kyle MacLachlan, Dean Winters and William Fichtner also have major roles.

The limited series focuses on the rivalry between zoo operator Joe Exotic and big cat rescue activist Carole Baskin. From Florida, she attempts to shut down Joe’s Oklahoma zoo and cub-breeding business. Angry and bitter, Joe decides to retaliate, triggering a decade-long feud that overshadows both of their lives.

Streaming now on Peacock

Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix)

Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries spotlights roommate horror stories, which run the gamut from a squatter who won’t leave to violent scammers and lliteral killers. Interviews with victims, archival footage, audio recordings and animated reenactments are used to illustrate each story.

The first episode recounts how Dorothy Punete, a seemingly nice grandmother figure, lured elderly residents to her boarding house, then killed them to steal their Social Security checks. Two installments unravel the tale of Jamison Bachman, a serial squatter who conned roommates up and down the East Coast.

Streaming now on Netflix

Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie (Prime Video)

Amy Poehler directs this intimate portrait of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, drawing from the hundreds of hours of footage the couple made together on their sitcom I Love Lucy. The documentary also relies on interviews with their children, collaborators, celebrities and historians to provide insight into their relationship, careers and lasting impact.

Unlike last year’s movie Being the Ricardos, Lucy and Desi merely touches on thornier subjects such as Ball’s involvement with the Community Party. Instead, the doc is more of a celebration of the groundbreaking couple.

Streaming now on Prime Video

The Weekend Away (Netflix)

A female-centric thriller in the vein of Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, The Weekend Away follows new mom Beth (Leighton Meester) who escapes her unhappy marriage for a quick getaway to Croatia with best friend Kate (Christina Wolfe). After a wild night out, Beth wakes up to discover Kate is missing.

With the help of a sympathetic cab driver (Ziad Bakri), Beth sets out to find her friend. But each clue leads to new and unsettling deceptions that upend everything Beth thought she knew.

Streaming now on Netflix

Fresh (Hulu)

The rare comedic thriller, Fresh is fresh from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it received mostly positive reviews for its take on the truly horrifying realities of modern dating. Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) meets the handsome, alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store. Frustrated by dating apps, she decides to take a chance and gives him her number.

After a great first date, Noa accepts Steve’s invitation for a romantic weekend getaway. But she soon discovers that her new boyfriend has been hiding some unusual appetites.

Streaming now on Hulu