10 best last-minute Prime Day deals

The sun is quickly setting on Prime Day, but there are still plenty of amazing last-minute Prime Day deals you can still get. In fact, many of our favorite deals of the past 48 hours are still in stock and ready to ship.

So if you didn't get a chance to shop earlier or if you're just curious what all the commotion was about — here are the top 10 last-minute Prime Day deals you can still get.

10 last-minute Prime Day deals you can still get

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

Amazon's epic Fire TV sales have all been extinguished. So if you want a big-screen TV on a small-time budget, turn your eyes to Best Buy. The retailer has the TCL 55-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $249.99, which is slightly cheaper than Amazon's (now sold out) 55-inch Fire TV.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199

This is the kind of sale we expected to sell out on day one. However, Amazon still has the AirPods Pro in stock for $199. That's $50 off and their lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

MacBook Air: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

We'll be honest: we wanted the new MacBook Air to drop to $849, but we thought realistically — it'd probably drop to just $899. But Amazon proved us wrong. The base model packs a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's on sale for $899.99, but you get an extra $50 off during the checkout process for a final price of just $849.99. The 512GB model is also at $1,149.99 — it's lowest price ever. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692: was $319 now $199 @ Amazon

Roombas aren't cheap, but this Roomba deal makes owning a digital butler that much more affordable. The iRobot Roomba 692 can handle both carpet and hardwood floors as well as pet hair. It uses sensors to detect dirty areas, and is loaded with smart features, including voice control. View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Nova: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Duo Nova is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker in one. This deal for the 10-quart model — the same price as the 6-quart model — is great for those who need to feed a crowd.View Deal

Leather executive chairs: up to 30% off

Upgrade your home office with an AmazonBasics leather executive chair. As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking 30% off all chairs with prices starting at just $103.19. (You must sign into your Prime account and proceed through the final stage of checkout to see this final price). View Deal

Sony 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,498 now $1,298 @ Amazon

OLED TVs got some epic price cuts during Prime Day. Although they didn't hit the magical $999 price point we were hoping for, this OLED TV deal sure came close. Even better, it's still available. Amazon has the Sony 55-inch A8H 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,298. That's $600 cheaper than its September price and the absolute cheapest OLED deal we saw over Prime Day. View Deal

Amazon gift cards: buy $40, get $10 free @ Amazon

We love it when Amazon gives away free money. Through October 14, when you purchase $40 or more in Amazon gift cards, you'll get a free $10 Amazon credit via coupon code "GC20PRIME". With the holidays fast approaching, you can buy gift cards for your friends and family or for yourself. Either way, you'll get that free $10 credit to use up as you like. View Deal

Sunny Exercise Cycling Bike: was $399 now $369 @ Amazon

This stationary bike from Sunny Health & Fitness has a steel frame and 49-pound weighted flywheel that can hold a maximum weight of 275 pounds. The seat can adjust to four settings and the caged pedals include clips to keep your feet in place. Get it for just $369. View Deal

Here's when Prime Day deals end

Shop the best last-minute Prime Day sales