Texans vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch the NFL playoff game online

(Image credit: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during warm-ups prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

The NFL Playoffs are kicking into high gear this weekend with divisional playoff games between some of the best teams in the league. One of the best games of the week will center on the bout between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, and we've got your guide to catching a Texans vs. Chiefs live stream right here.

While some of the games this week will feature heavy favorites against teams that will need to work hard to win, the Texans-Chiefs game might be one of the most competitive. Indeed, with respective records of 10-6 and 12-4, the Texans and Chiefs are surprisingly evenly matched.

But at least in Las Vegas, oddsmakers think the Texans might have some trouble. As of this writing, the Chiefs are giving the Texans 9.5 points. Moreover, the oddsmakers say the current moneyline on the Chiefs is -435, compared to +360 for the Texans.

Still, we're anticipating a nicely competitive matchup. And if you're someone who is looking to watch the game outside of the confines of your cable or satellite provider, read on below and find out how you can live stream Texans vs Chiefs.

Texans vs. Chiefs live stream start time, channel

The Texans and Chiefs will be hitting the gridiron on Sunday, January 12 at 3:05 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Texans vs. Chiefs?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the games, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access any game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can get a Texans vs. Chiefs live stream without a cable or satellite subscription?

Since the game is airing on CBS, even if you've cut the cord, you shouldn't have much trouble finding it.

If you decide that a streaming service isn't for you, you can get a TV tuner that connects to your television and allows you to watch the broadcast over the air for free.

But if you'd prefer to watch the game on a streaming service, check out the options below. They all work with CBS programming in most markets, though you'll want to be sure to input your ZIP code into each service to make sure CBS is supported before you choose one.

FuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offers more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service, including NBC affiliates.View Deal

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including NBC (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

AT&T TV Now: If you don’t mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now’s 45+ channels, you’ll find that you’ll be able to stream all four major networks. Best of all, HBO is included in the package for the same price. View Deal

There's one other option — CBS All Access is CBS's streaming service, and it includes the network's live sports coverage. Your $5.99-a-month subscription also gets you original programming like the upcoming Star Trek: Picard, which debuts later this month.