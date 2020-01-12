Seahawks vs Packers live stream: How to watch the NFL playoff game online

(Image credit: DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 29: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images))

One of the more interesting games of the NFL playoffs Divisional Round pits the Seattle Seahawks against the Green Bay Packers for the chance to play the San Francisco 49er in next week's NFC title game. And we've got your guide to catching a Seahawks vs Packers live stream right here. Both times have plenty of firepower, highly respected offenses, and some of the best players in the league.

But the Packers have a clear advantage coming into the game. Because of their outstanding 13-3 season, they got a bye last week. That means their players could come to the game fresher and less weary from a long season.

Then again, the Seahawks could come into the game primed and ready to go, with no signs of an extra week off causing them to be a little less ready out of the game.

Simply put, there's plenty of drama surrounding the game between the Packers and Seahawks. And that's probably why Las Vegas has currently set the line at -4 for the Packers, suggesting it's only a slight favorite. And with a Packers moneyline of -190, there's no guarantee it'll be an easy win for Green Bay.

But we won't know for sure until the game is played. And if you want to watch it and stream it online without all the trouble you get from a cable or satellite subscription, read on.

Seahawks vs. Packers live stream start time, channel

If you're planning to watch the Seahawks-Packers game, be sure to get to your couch by 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 12, when the game kicks off. The game will air on Fox.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Seahawks vs. Packers?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the games, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access any game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I get a Seahawks vs. Packers live stream without a cable or satellite subscription?

Since the game airs on Fox, you'll be able to watch it in a variety of ways.

Before you consider opting for a streaming service, you'll want to consider that Fox Is a broadcast channel that's carried over the air. Therefore, with help from a TV tuner, you can easily pick up the signal and watch the game on your television without any other service.

If you'd prefer to watch the game on a streaming service, however, there are some ways. And thankfully, Fox is available on most major streaming services, so the sheer number of places you can watch the game is broad.

Here's a rundown of streaming services that work with Fox:

FuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offers more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service, including Fox affiliates.View Deal

Sling TV: At a starting price of $20 for your first month of service — it's $30 after that — Sling TV is the cheapest option in this roundup. It doesn't necessarily come with every channel under the sun, but Fox is available (in select markets) in the company's Sling Blue option. View Deal

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including Fox (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

AT&T TV Now: If you don’t mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now’s 45+ channels, you’ll find that you’ll be able to stream all four major networks. Best of all, HBO is included in the package for the same price. View Deal