How to Live Stream the F1 2019 Singapore Grand Prix

It's a great time to be Charles Leclerc. The second-year Monégasque driver followed up a brilliant maiden win at Spa with another victory at Monza, bringing home the gold for the adoring Tifosi for the first time since Fernando Alonso last won for Ferrari nine years ago.

With the European round of the season now complete, Formula 1 turns its attention to Singapore's Marina Bay Street Circuit for what's sure to be another thrilling night race. Leclerc will certainly look to make it three wins in a row, though he'll have his hands full fending off Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, whose more agile chassis are favored at the technical urban track.

Here's how to live stream the 2019 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix to catch all of the action.

When is the F1 2019 Singapore Grand Prix? The race kicks off Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. local time in Singapore — or 8 a.m. Eastern and 5 a.m. Pacific for those in the U.S., and 1 p.m. BST if you’re watching from the United Kingdom. Qualifying begins Saturday (Sept. 21) at 9 a.m. Eastern | 6 a.m. Pacific | 2 p.m. BST — an hour later than the race is slated to begin on Sunday. Practice 1 and 2 take place Friday. The first Practice begins at 4:30 a.m. Eastern | 1:30 a.m. Pacific | 9:30 a.m. BST. Practice 2 is four hours later, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern | 5:30 a.m. Pacific | 1:30 p.m. BST. Practice 3 occurs Saturday morning at 6 a.m. Eastern | 3 a.m. Pacific | 11 a.m. BST.

How can I live stream the F1 2019 Singapore GP in the U.S.?

ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights for F1 on television in the U.S., syndicating the Sky Sports F1 feed from the U.K. entirely without commercials. The Singapore Grand Prix will be shown on ESPN2, which you can access either through your cable or satellite provider as well as via the ESPN app, so long as you authenticate with your provider's login credentials.

ESPN's race day coverage actually begins an hour and a half before the lights go green, on ESPN3 with Formula 1: Pit Lane Live at 6:30 a.m. Eastern and 3:30 a.m. Pacific. Coverage then moves to ESPN2 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern and 4:30 a.m. Pacific for Formula 1: On The Grid. The race kicks off a half hour later, again on ESPN2.

Qualifying also airs on ESPN2, and the three practice sessions will be shown on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN2 again, in that order.

If you don't have a way to tune into ESPN's coverage, you could always live stream via F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own global streaming service that offers the full broadcast experience for the race, qualifying and practice sessions. There's live timing and scoring, on-board feeds for every car and a wealth of archival content as well, featuring classic races from decades past. F1 TV Pro costs $10 for a month-long subscription.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the F1 2019 Singapore GP?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the race, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. Choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the best overall VPN. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. We love ExpressVPN because it can be used on loads of devices, is secure and fast, very easy to use and, to top it all off, you get 3 months free with an annual plan. Though if you just need ExpressVPN for the race weekend, the shortest subscription available is $12.95 for a month.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, while a month of service costs $11.95. NordVPN uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal

Performance is just average, but TunnelBear is one of the simpler VPNs out there. At $9.99 for one month of service, it's also a solid lower-cost option if you just want to use the VPN during the Grand Prix weekend.View Deal

Where can I live stream the F1 2019 Singapore GP in the U.K.?

F1 fans in the United Kingdom will have to tune into Sky Sports F1 to watch every session of every Grand Prix weekend for the remainder of the season. Those who don't have access to the paid F1 network can tune into Channel 4's highlights packages after the race, during primetime on Sunday nights. Notably, the Sky Sports team of David Croft and Martin Brundle don't call the races on Channel 4; that honor falls to Steve Jones and David Coulthard.

Sky Sports' race day coverage from the pit lane commences at 11:30 a.m. BST; the event starts an hour and a half later, at 1 p.m. British fans without terrestrial TV won’t be able to tune into F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K. However, in lieu of that, you could live stream with a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £9. There is also a week pass available, at £15, if you don’t want to miss other sessions besides the race.

Where can I live stream F1 2019 Singapore GP behind-the-scenes content?

Fortunately, the answer to this one is simple and free: YouTube. Formula 1 posts all of its supplementary Grand Prix content to the website, including driver briefings, highlights for each and every session and the Paddock Pass — roughly 15 to 30 minute-long programs that dive into the storylines surrounding the weekend, once after qualifying, and then again before and after the race. It's a great way to keep up with which teams are looking strong leading up to the Grand Prix.

On television, fans in both the U.S. and U.K. can catch Sky Sports' half hour-long preview show on Thursday called Welcome To The Weekend. In the U.S., this program airs on ESPN3 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern and 8:30 a.m. Pacific. In the U.K., it airs concurrently at 4:30 p.m. BST.