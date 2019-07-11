How to Live Stream the 2019 Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Let's be honest, the 2019 Formula 1 season has been a bit of a snoozer. Or at least it was, up until Red Bull's Max Verstappen executed an unthinkable, career-defining drive to swipe the win from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the dying moments of the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago. Now, we’re definitely excited to live stream the 2019 Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Could we have reached a tipping point on the calendar, or will Mercedes' dismal showing at the Red Bull Ring be remembered as a mere aberration within an otherwise dominant campaign? We'll find out this weekend, when the F1 circus descends upon the historic Silverstone circuit in the heart of England. Here's how you can follow along.

When is the 2019 British Grand Prix?

The race kicks off Sunday, July 14 at 2:10 p.m. local time, BST — or 9:10 a.m. ET and 6:10 a.m. PT, for those in the United States. Qualifying is scheduled for 2 p.m. BST on Saturday, which translates to 9 a.m. ET and 6 a.m. PT.

The first of the three practice sessions is 10 a.m. BST on Friday (5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT), followed by Practice 2 later that day at 2 p.m. (9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT). Practice 3 occurs Saturday morning before qualifying, at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT).

How can I live stream the 2019 British GP in the U.S.?

ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights for F1 on television in the U.S. The British Grand Prix will be shown on ESPN2, which you can access either through your cable or satellite provider as well as via the ESPN app, provided you can authenticate with your provider's login credentials.

ESPN's race day coverage actually begins an hour and a half before the event itself, on ESPN3 at 7:30 a.m. ET, or 4:30 a.m. PT. Qualifying is shown on ESPN3 as well, and the three practice sessions will air on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN2 again, in that order.

If you don't have a way to tune into ESPN's commercial-free coverage, you could always go the F1 TV Pro route. This is F1's own global streaming service that offers the full broadcast experience for the race, qualifying and practice sessions. There's live timing and scoring, on-board feeds for every car and a wealth of archival content as well, featuring classic races from decades past. F1 TV Pro costs $9.99 for a month-long subscription.

Where can I live stream the 2019 British GP in the U.K.?

Normally, F1 fans in the United Kingdom must tune into Sky Sports F1 to watch every session of a Grand Prix weekend. Of course, you can still do that, but being as this is the British Grand Prix, Channel 4 is broadcasting the race live on free-to-air television. This is an exception; ordinarily, Channel 4 only broadcasts highlights packages after the fact, during primetime. Notably, the Sky Sports team of David Croft and Martin Brundle won’t be calling the race on Channel 4; that honor falls to Steve Jones and David Coulthard.

British fans without terrestrial TV won’t be able to tune into F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K. However, in lieu of that, you could spring for a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £8.99. There is also a week pass available, at £14.99, if you don’t want to miss other sessions besides the race.

Where can I live stream 2019 British GP behind-the-scenes content?

Fortunately, the answer to this one is simple and free: YouTube. Formula 1 posts all of its supplementary Grand Prix content to the website, including driver briefings, highlights for each and every session and the Paddock Pass — roughly 15 to 30 minute-long programs that dive into the storylines surrounding the weekend, once after qualifying, and then again after the race. It's a great way to keep up with which teams are looking strong leading up to the Grand Prix — not to mention the day's latest silly rumor about which driver is headed where this offseason.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the 2019 British GP?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the race, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. Choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the best overall VPN. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

