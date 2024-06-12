Hurry! Summer electric bikes sale takes up to $400 top-rated models

Rad Power Bikes makes some of the best electric bikes we've tested. Just in time for the summer, the ebike manufacturer is knocking up to $400 off its most popular bikes.

For instance, right now you can get the RadRover 6 Plus on sale for $1,199 at Rad Power Bikes. That's $400 off and one of the best ebike deals around. Don't need a new set of wheels? Rad Power Bikes is also taking 20% off select accessories with prices from $100. Here are the best deals you can get right now.

Best Rad Power Bike deals

RadRover 6 Plus: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Rad Power Bikes

The RadRover 6 Plus is a Class 2 fat tire bike that's as comfortable on city streets as it is on mountain trails. Its 750W motor delivers enhanced hill-climbing capabilities, whereas the puncture-resistant, 26x4" fat tires make this the perfect e-bike for your weekend adventures. It offers a 45+ mile range and 275 lb. payload.

RadRunner 2: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Rad Power Bikes

The RadRunner 2 has a 750W motor and can deliver over 45 miles of range. It has over 330 possible accessory combinations and can carry up to 300 lbs. It also has a rear rack to carry a friend or any cargo.