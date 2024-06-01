USA vs Canada live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup 2024 cricket online

USA vs Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is the opening match the 2024 T20 World Cup. For the USA, who are co-hosting this T20 World Cup, it is their first appearance in an ICC World Cup. For Canada, it is their first since 2011.

Follow our guide below for where to watch USA vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

USA vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live stream: 2024 TV schedule, dates Tournament Dates: June 1 – 29

► June 1: USA v Canada (Dallas)

► Times: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT/ 1:30 a.m. BST (June 2) / 6 a.m. IST (June 2) / 10:30 am AEST (June 2)

• FREE — Disney+ Hotstar (India, mobile only)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Although this is the newest fixture in an ICC tournament, it is also the oldest ever international cricket fixture. The first international cricket match was a three-day game in 1844 in Manhattan between these nations, won by Canada.

For both teams, this match offers them their best chance of recording a victory at this tournament. The other teams in their group are Ireland, Pakistan and India. The top two teams from the group go through to the next stage.

The two teams played a five-match T20 series in this ground in April, which USA won 4-0 with one game abandoned. However Canada had won both of their previous two T20 matches.

In Aaron Johnson, Canada have one of the most destructive T20 batsmen outside of the test nations. He averages 50 in T20s. A key player for USA is left-handed opener Steven Taylor. He became the first man to record a T20 century for the USA when he took 101 runs off Bermuda’s attack.

Here's how to watch every ball of the USA vs Canada T20 World Cup match live stream from anywhere.

Free USA vs Canada T20 live stream

Cricket fans in India can watch all the T20 World Cup 2024 action for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

But what if you aren't at home to catch the T20 World Cup 2024 live stream — and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd be able to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

USA vs Canada T20 World Cup live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the T20 World Cup live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN in the spring sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch USA vs Canada online in the U.S.

T20 World Cup 2024 live stream from $10 a month:

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing T20 World Cup 2024 live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch USA vs Canada T20 live streams in the U.K.

All T20 World Cup 2024 cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch USA vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live in Australia

All 55 matches will be shown live on Amazon's Prime Video online subscription streaming service in Australia and are available to Amazon Prime members in Australia at no additional cost to their membership. Amazon are offering a Prime Video 30-day free trial. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. Amazon’s coverage includes an in-game language selection tool, which includes Hindi and a feature called Rapid Recap, where viewers watching a game can catch-up on the highlights and jump to live action at any time.

How to watch USA vs Canada in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live in India

Every game of the 2024 T20 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels. If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the India vs Sri Lanka live stream wherever you are are.

ICC T20 World Cup fixtures 2024

June 1: USA v Canada (Dallas)

USA v Canada (Dallas) June 2: West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana); Namibia v Oman (Barbados)

West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana); Namibia v Oman (Barbados) June 3: Sri Lanka v South Africa (New York); Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana)

Sri Lanka v South Africa (New York); Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana) June 4: England v Scotland (Barbados); Netherlands v Nepal (Dallas)

England v Scotland (Barbados); Netherlands v Nepal (Dallas) June 5: India v Ireland (New York); Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana); Australia v Oman (Barbados)

India v Ireland (New York); Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana); Australia v Oman (Barbados) June 6: USA v Pakistan (Dallas), Namibia v Scotland (Barbados)

USA v Pakistan (Dallas), Namibia v Scotland (Barbados) June 7: Canada v Ireland (New York); New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Dallas)

Canada v Ireland (New York); New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Dallas) June 8: Netherlands v South Africa (New York); Australia v England (Barbados); West Indies v Uganda (Guyana)

Netherlands v South Africa (New York); Australia v England (Barbados); West Indies v Uganda (Guyana) June 9: India v Pakistan (New York); Oman v Scotland (Antigua)

India v Pakistan (New York); Oman v Scotland (Antigua) June 10: South Africa v Bangladesh (New York)

South Africa v Bangladesh (New York) June 11: Pakistan v Canada (New York); Sri Lanka v Nepal (Florida); Australia v Namibia (Antigua)

Pakistan v Canada (New York); Sri Lanka v Nepal (Florida); Australia v Namibia (Antigua) June 12: USA v India (New York); West Indies v New Zealand (Trinidad)

USA v India (New York); West Indies v New Zealand (Trinidad) June 13: Bangladesh v Netherlands (St Vincent); England v Oman (Antigua); Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad)

Bangladesh v Netherlands (St Vincent); England v Oman (Antigua); Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad) June 14: USA v Ireland (Florida); South Africa v Nepal (St Vincent); New Zealand v Uganda (Trinidad)

USA v Ireland (Florida); South Africa v Nepal (St Vincent); New Zealand v Uganda (Trinidad) June 15: India v Canada (Florida); Namibia v England (Antigua); Australia v Scotland (St Lucia)

India v Canada (Florida); Namibia v England (Antigua); Australia v Scotland (St Lucia) June 16: Pakistan v Ireland (Florida); Bangladesh v Nepal (St Vincent); Sri Lanka v Netherlands (St Lucia)

Pakistan v Ireland (Florida); Bangladesh v Nepal (St Vincent); Sri Lanka v Netherlands (St Lucia) June 17: New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad); West Indies v Afghanistan (St Lucia)

Super Eights stage

June 19: A2 v D1 (Antigua), B1 v C2 (St Lucia)

A2 v D1 (Antigua), B1 v C2 (St Lucia) June 20 : C1 v A1 (Barbados), B2 v D2 (Antigua)

: C1 v A1 (Barbados), B2 v D2 (Antigua) June 21: B1 v D1 (St Lucia), A2 v C2 (Barbados)

B1 v D1 (St Lucia), A2 v C2 (Barbados) June 22: A1 v D2 (Antigua), C1 v B2 (St Vincent)

A1 v D2 (Antigua), C1 v B2 (St Vincent) June 23: A2 v B1 (Barbados), C2 v D1 (Antigua)

A2 v B1 (Barbados), C2 v D1 (Antigua) June 24: B2 v A1 (St Lucia), C1 v D2 (St Vincent)

Knockout stage

June 26: Semi-final 1 (Guyana)

Semi-final 1 (Guyana) June 27: Semi-final 2 (Trinidad)

Semi-final 2 (Trinidad) June 29: Final (Barbados)