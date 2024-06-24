Australia vs India live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup 2024 online

Australia vs India at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at Gros Islet in St Lucia is a meeting between the top two ranked sides in T20 cricket.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Australia vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Australia vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live stream: 2024 TV schedule, dates The Australia vs India live stream takes place on Monday, June 24.

► Times: 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. BST / 8 p.m. IST / 6 am AEDT (June 25)

• FREE STREAM — Disney+ Hotstar (India, mobile only)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

These teams played a five-match T20 series in India last November and December which India won 4-1. However the majority of the games were tight – India won the first by two wickets with a ball left; the third game Australia won off the last ball; and the fifth match in the series India won by only six runs.

India have won 19 and lost 11 of their T20 meetings with Australia, and three of their five T20 World Cup encounters. The last time they played one another in a T20 World Cup match was in 2016, three World Cups ago, when India won by six wickets with five balls to spare.

However the last time they played a world cup match of any description against one another was last November, when Australia beat India in the final of the 50-over competition. That match gives this one added spice, at least from an Indian perspective.

Here's how to watch every ball of the Australia vs India T20 World Cup match live stream from anywhere.

Free Australia vs India T20 live stream

Cricket fans in India can watch all the T20 World Cup 2024 action for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

But what if you aren't at home to catch the T20 World Cup 2024 live stream — and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd be able to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Australia vs India T20 World Cup live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the T20 World Cup live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN in the sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Australia vs India online in the U.S.

T20 World Cup 2024 live stream from $10 a month:

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing T20 World Cup 2024 live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch Australia vs India T20 live streams in the U.K.

All T20 World Cup 2024 cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Where to watch Australia vs India: live stream T20 in Australia

All 55 matches will be shown live on Amazon's Prime Video online subscription streaming service in Australia and are available to Amazon Prime members in Australia at no additional cost to their membership. Amazon are offering a Prime Video 30-day free trial. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. Amazon’s coverage includes an in-game language selection tool, which includes Hindi and a feature called Rapid Recap, where viewers watching a game can catch-up on the highlights and jump to live action at any time.

How to watch Australia vs India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live in India

Every game of the 2024 T20 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels. If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the Australia vs India live stream wherever you are are.