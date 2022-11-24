Yes! Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are going strong, and that means all sorts of discounts on the best noise-canceling earbuds. And if you're in the market for the latest wireless ANC tech from the brand that got it all started, we have good news.

Right now you can pick up the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 on sale for just $249 at Amazon. That's a saving of $50 on the best noise-canceling earbuds you can buy right now, and a great deal to getting top ANC performance for less.



Note: Best Buy is running a similar $249 deal, while Walmart has the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 discounted to $279.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
A remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC, these next-gen Earbuds take ANC to the next level. Battery life runs to 6 hours plus 24 hours of top ups from the charging case. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well, and these redesigned buds feel superior to the original.

When we reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, we called them the best ANC buds in the world. They went straight to the top of our best noise-canceling earbuds buying guide for their outstanding noise canceling capabilities and perform even better than the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. They are a remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC. They're 30% smaller than the first-gen Earbuds, too.

Bose has enhanced ANC to give listeners a more personalized noise-canceling experience with the Earbuds 2. You can choose from the two standard modes – Quiet (acoustic noise cancellation) and Aware (aka transparency mode) — or pick from 2 of 10 custom modes that save to your profile.

A new proprietary technology called CustomTune automatically calibrates ANC and creates a sound frequency profile unique to your ear to provide better cancelation in midrange tones. The overall effect is positive, and the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 have a punchy and detailed soundstage.

Other highlights include voice control support for Google Assistant, Siri, and Bixby. Battery life runs to 6 hours, which is similar to the AirPods Pro 2, and a further 24 hours is available from the wireless charging case. The earbuds are IPX4-rated, making them sweat and water resistant.

