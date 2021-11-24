Xbox Game Pass for 44% off is the ultimate Black Friday gaming deal

Black Friday deals are about to help you enjoy the latest and best Xbox games at a discount. And you can even play these games on your phone.

Right now Target has knocked the price of a three month Game Pass Ultimate subscription down to just $24 . That’s $20 off the normal price of streaming Xbox games to your phone. To make things better, Amazon has also knocked $40 off the Razr Kishi controller to help get your game on anywhere.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 month): was $44 now $24 @ Target

The Ultimate Xbox subscription service, combining Game Pass for Xbox and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and the ability to stream titles from the cloud. And this deal from Target knocks 44% off three months of access.

Razr Kiski (for Android): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon Razr Kiski (for Android): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Razr Kishi and Xbox Game Pass feel like they're made for each other. Simply strap the controller case on, and your phone is essentially the Xbox equivalent of a Nintendo Switch. And thanks to Black Friday it's $40 off the usual price, or $30 off if you want the iPhone-compatible model.

Game Pass Ultimate is one of the crowning features of the Xbox ecosystem. Subscribers gain access to online multiplayer and all the benefits of the old Xbox Live Gold subscription, alongside the full catalogue of Game Pass titles on both Xbox and PC. That includes games from the EA Play library too.

Ultimate also lets you stream some of those titles from the cloud, and play them on any number of devices. Xbox and PCs are included, but so are Android phones, iPads and iPhones. So as long as your internet connection is solid, you can enjoy those games on the go.

Meanwhile, the Razr Kishi straps onto your phone and turns it into something akin to the Nintendo Switch. So there's no need to connect your phone to a separate controller if you ever want to play Halo on while mobile.

You just have to make sure you buy the right controller for your phone, since iPhones don’t use USB-C. The iPhone model is only $30 off, rather than the $40 saving you get if you use Android.

