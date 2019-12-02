Wow! Surface Go is just $299 for Cyber Monday

The Surface Go has all the hallmarks of the Surface range but at an entry level price that makes it perfect for light work or personal use. And that’s why it’s worth taking notice of Microsoft discounting the Surface Go by $100 , taking the starting price to just $299.

A great Cyber Monday deal, the Surface Go comes with a colorful 10-inch touch display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. And it's all wrapped up in a very light 1.15-pound package.

Microsoft Surface Go: was $399 now $299 @ Microsoft

The Surface Go combines a small tablet and laptop together into one 2-in-1 device that you can carry around as a highly versatile convertible for work and play. This Cyber Monday deal takes $100 off.View Deal

The Surface Go is a small but handsome 10-inch tablet with a bright screen, impressive processing speed for a low-spec device and benefits from Microsoft features like Hello unlocking. There’s also reasonably good audio for a device of this size.

You’ll get a lot more out of the Surface Go if you buy the compatible Type Cover and Surface Pen peripherals, but these are sold seperately at $130 for the type cover and $77 for the stylus. The quality of these accessories and the functions they bring are very good, so we leave that decision up to you.

If you want to find other great deals to buy this Cyber Monday, we have a regularly updated Cyber Monday laptop deals and our main Cyber Monday deals page which has the best tech sales from around the web.