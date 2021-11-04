Woah! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $400 off in epic Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals are already active, offering discounts on even the most recent releases, including foldable smartphones. So if you've been waiting for epic phone savings, now's your chance to act.

Right now, Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) on sale for $1,399. That's a whopping $400 off its original price, making it one of the best smartphone deals we've spotted so far. This is also an Unlocked offer, meaning you can pick your carrier.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For reference, Amazon has the same model on sale that's $200 more expensive, compared to Best Buy's listing. Hurry though, as with these kinds of savings stock won't last forever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by Snapdragon 888 and features a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display (both with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz). This particular configuration also sports 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable phone on the market. For $1,399, you'll get a premium phone that extends into a mini tablet when unfolded, featuring dual displays with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It easily beats the Galaxy Z Fold 2, thanks to the added IPX8 water resistance, a more powerful Snapdragon 888 processor and an under-display front camera.

Weighing approximately 9.5 ounces, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs 6.1-inch external and 7.6-inch internal displays, 256GB of storage (for this deal) and 12GB of RAM. Its rear camera system features 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto lenses, along with a 10MP front camera lens and a 4MP under-display camera.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, we were impressed with its durable yet sleek design, improved multitasking features and the display quality. And although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 shares the same camera hardware as its predecessor, the overall performance is the best we've seen from foldable phone so far.

Keep in mind though that the battery life has some room for improvement. During one of our battery tests, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 lasted under 8 hours on our web surfing test, while other flagship smartphones typically last 10 hours or more.

According to Samsung, the display is now 80% tougher and the entire device is water resistant and can withstand being in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Overall, this deal is rare one to come across, so make sure to act fast. If you're curious to check out more sales, head over to our Black Friday Samsung deals page for more savings.