Walmart Black Friday deals include $89 AirPods, $87 Chromebook and more

As expected, the holidays will arrive early at Walmart. The retailer has announced that its Walmart Black Friday deals will kick off Wednesday, November 3 with additional sales slated for November 10.

Even better, Walmart is now providing a deeper look into next month's sales with a sneak peek Black Friday ad it has posted online. For instance, headlining the November 10 sale are the Apple AirPods (2019) for just $89. That's $30 off and the cheapest AirPods Black Friday deals of all time. (It's also on point with the holiday predictions we made back in September).

That won't be the only killer deal coming from Walmart. Here's a look at the other Black Friday deals we can expect from the retailer. Also, as a reminder — Walmart Plus members ($98/year) will be able to shop these sales four hours before everyone else.

Walmart deals for Nov. 3

Image Samsung Chromebook 4: was $299 now $87 @ Walmart

Need a coffee table laptop? Priced at $87, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is ideal for surfing, streaming, and any light Web-based work. It features an 11.6-inch LCD, Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. It's the cheapest price we've seen for this Chromebook.

Image TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: for $228 @ Walmart

55-inch 4K TVs generally sell for around $399. However, Walmart will have the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $228. Keep in mind that Best Buy offered a similar TV for $199 last year, but even so — $228 is a killer deal for this TV. It features HDR support, a voice-enabled remote, and four HDMI ports.

Image Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker: was $67 now $35 @ Walmart

Ideal for an apartment or home office, this single-serve coffee maker can brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of your favorite beverage in under a minute. It features a 36-ounce removable water reservoir and it utilizes Keurig's K-Cup pods. It's the cheapest price we've ever seen for any Keurig.

AirPods AirPods: was $119 now $89 @ Walmart

Last Black Friday, the Apple AirPods hit an all-time price low of $99. This year they're $10 cheaper. They include a standard Apple charging case and Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Image HP 15: was $379 now $279 @ Walmart

This everyday laptop will be a steal at just $279. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's one of the least expensive mainstream laptops we've seen on sale from any retailer.

Image Samsung 60" 4K TV: was $599 now $548 @ Walmart

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more.

Walmart members get early access to deals

Unlike previous years, Walmart Plus members will be able to shop Walmart's holiday sales four hours before everyone else. This could be an advantage for those hard to get Walmart deals, such as the $89 AirPods, which will likely sell out fast.

Walmart Plus Walmart Plus: 15-day free trial @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option. Walmart Plus comes with a free 15-day trial. Members will also be able to shop Walmart Deals for Days sales four hours prior to the general public.