This super-popular Brooks Levitate running shoe is just $78 in this Black Friday deal

Looking for the best Black Friday deals on running shoes and workout sneakers? You're in the right place.

As a fitness editor, I’m always on the lookout for great running-shoe deals, and this one is definitely worth shouting about. The Brooks Levitate 4 — a super-versatile everyday running shoe — is currently 47% off in an early Black Friday sale.

This year, a number of running-shoe brands have started their Black Friday sales early, with the likes of Adidas and Saucony cutting the prices of some of their most popular shoes on Amazon. If you’re after something a little different, check out our best Black Friday running shoe deals here.

One of the best deals to shop right now? The Brooks Levitate 4. This is a wonderfully versatile running shoe that can pick up the pace when you want it to, but also has enough cushioning to keep you comfortable on long runs. Unlike some of the other fast shoes on the market, the Levitate will also last you hundreds of miles thanks to its sturdy outsole.

Men's Brooks Levitate 4: Was $150, now $79.80 @ Amazon Men's Brooks Levitate 4: Was $150, now $79.80 @ Amazon

The men's Brooks Levitate 4 has dropped to $79.80 on Amazon right now in an early Black Friday sale. That's a saving of 47%, making the shoes pretty much half-price. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you could be running in them tomorrow!

Women's Brooks Levitate 4: Was $150, now $78 @ Amazon Women's Brooks Levitate 4: Was $150, now $78 @ Amazon

The discount is slightly better on the women's version of the shoes, which are down to $78 in the early Black Friday sale. It's worth noting that the prices vary across colors and sizes, so scroll through to find the best deal for your shoe size.

Brooks Levitate 4: Reasons to buy

As Brooks has now released the Levitate 5, the Levitate 4s are last season's model, hence the early Black Friday discount. But don’t let this put you off — the Levitate 4 is an extremely popular shoe, and for $79, it’s a real bargain.

The bootie-upper on the Levitate 4 went down extremely well with runners, who loved the secure feeling of the upper wrapping around the foot on the move. It’s definitely a snugger fit than previous versions of the Levitate, so if you’ve got particularly high arches, you might find it more comfortable sizing up half a size. That said, with all running shoes we recommend you wear at least half a shoe size bigger than your everyday sneakers, to allow for foot swelling as you clock up the miles.

The Levitate 4 also contains Brooks’ DNA AMP midsole foam, which is designed to give a good amount of energy return as your foot hits the ground when running. Unlike, say, the Glycerin 19 or the Ghost in Brooks’ range, the foam here doesn’t feel ultra-cushioned and soft. It is definitely on the firmer side, but this gives the shoe a lighter and snappier feeling on faster-paced sessions.

Overall, this is a brilliant shoe for beginners and experienced runners alike. If you’re after a thick wedge of super-soft foam, I’d recommend looking at the Glycerin, as this definitely won’t be for you. That said, if you’re looking for a shoe similar to the Nike Pegasus 38 in that it can cope with most training runs and will last mile after mile, this is a brilliant buy.